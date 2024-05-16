Romeo Beckham sparks reaction with head-turning hair transformation

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo has debuted a striking new hairdo - and it's giving major cotton candy vibes!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 21-year-old uploaded a snapshot of himself posing on a leafy pavement in London. Eschewing his platinum blonde locks, the budding football star opted for a pastel pink hair buzz cut which he styled with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

© Instagram The footballer showed off his brand new hair transformation

Embracing the warmer weather, Romeo donned a pair of two-tone denim jeans and a long-sleeve T-shirt. He accessorised with a silver chain and a single hoop earring.

"Pink time", he penned in his caption.

Romeo frequently switches up his look

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Yesssss ROMEO!!!! Loving the pink", while a second chimed in: "My fave colour! Looks good on you!" and a third added: "Love the pink hair."

This isn't the first time Romeo has experimented with his hair. Last year, the Brentford B player had fans seeing double when he copied one of his dad's iconic hair styles.

Romeo copied his famous dad's hairdo

Switching up his buzz cut, Victoria and David's son added a single tramline and two shaved lines into his eyebrow - reminiscent of David's memorable look from the noughties.

Sharing his transformation with his followers, Romeo captioned a snapshot: "@peteburkill helping me bring back dads old buzz [starry-eyed emoji]."

Romeo's dramatic alteration comes after he reunited with his model girlfriend Mia Regan. While the couple briefly split in February, the duo were spotted looking cosy in March as they explored the British capital.

© Getty Images The couple appear to have rekindled their romance

At the time of their brief split, Romeo and Mia announced their separation on their respective social media accounts. In a heartfelt post, Romeo wrote: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Meanwhile, Mia, 21, shared: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

© Getty Images The couple at Wimbledon in 2023

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

Aside from Romeo, David and Victoria and also doting parents to eldest Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. Whilst Brooklyn lives in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz, the Beckham clan primarily live in their gorgeous £31 million London home.

The property boasts six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, and a gym. Beyond this, they also own properties in Miami and the Cotswolds.