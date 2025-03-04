Princess Andre rocks incredible waist-length mermaid waves in sun-drenched holiday photos

Peter Andre's daughter Princess has shared a glimpse inside her recent trip to sunny Australia.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the budding fashionista and influencer uploaded a carousel of sun-drenched photos documenting her time away.

© Instagram The influencer wore a Barbie pink ensemble

Among the images, Princess, 17, included two stylish outfit pictures in which she could be seen rocking a Barbie pink two-piece comprising a bandeau top and a matching maxi skirt emblazoned with Hibiscus flowers.

As for hair and makeup, the teen, who posed on a sunlit balcony, wore her flowing Rapunzel tresses down loose in a centre part. While Princess occasionally sports glossy, poker-straight hair, she kept things totally natural in Australia, embracing her ringlets in all their glory.

© Getty Images The influencer has previously experimented with super-sleek hairdos

Elsewhere, Peter's second oldest child uploaded a dreamy video of rolling waves, as well as a snapshot of herself reading a book beside an outdoor swimming pool.

"Australia clear out," she wrote in her caption.

The teen's followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Beautiful in pink," while a second added: "Stunning!" and a third chimed in: "So naturally pretty," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Princess has seemingly inherited her famous mother's enviable wavy locks. In numerous throwback snapshots from Katie's former modelling days, the mother-of-five rocked a mop of cascading curls identical to her daughter's.

© Getty Images Princess has her mum's tumbling ringlets

The influencer shares a close bond with her mother Katie and has previously opened up about their mother-daughter relationship and how it's changed through the years.

During an appearance on Katie's IVF documentary, the 17-year-old said: "As you get older you have a different type of bond. It is not a mummy and daughter bond anymore – it is [a] more grown-up bond."

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

"Mum is so determined. When she is determined to do anything, she will do it. I guess that is inspiring because I have the same mindset – if I want something I work hard for it."

Reflecting on Katie's career, Princess went on to say: "I think she's achieved so much which is amazing and inspirational to see how at such a young age she got so successful."

Princess also shares a sweet bond with her stepmother, Emily, who wed Peter in 2015. The pair are regularly seen supporting one another on the red carpet, and both have spoken publicly about their relationship.

© Getty Images Princess and her brother Junior on the red carpet with their stepmother Emily and dad Peter

"Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better," Princess told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

For Emily, the feeling is mutual. Dishing on her big-sister role, the NHS doctor told The Times in 2022: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children, and they've made my life easy, to be honest."