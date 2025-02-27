Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Andre shares beautiful family photo to commemorate husband Peter's milestone
Emily Andre in a white dress with Peter Andre© UK Press via Getty Images

The NHS doctor has been married to him since 2015

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, has shared a gorgeous family photo in celebration of her beloved husband's 52nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a celebratory post for Peter's birthday, with a photo of the couple and two of their children, as well as a snap of just the two of them.

In the caption, she penned: "Happy birthday to my lovely husband! Have an amazing day and we can't wait to celebrate with you."

Dr Emily continued: "You are the best although I am definitely jealous that you have less grey hair than me (seriously true) Love you loads xxxx".

Fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the 'Mysterious Girl' singer. One wrote: "Happiest birthday to your seriously talented husband. Saw him recently at King's Lynn…. Truly sensational. Hope Peter enjoys his birthday celebrations".

Another commented: "Happy birthday Peter Andre. Looking good as always. Hope you have a fantastic day. My you certainly don't look your age", while a third fan added: "Happy birthday to Peter!! Hope you all have a lovely day xx".

Emily and Peter's rare date day

Dr Emily and Peter took a day off from their busy lifestyles on Tuesday to enjoy a rare date day together, at a luxury hotel and spa.

The incredibly loved-up couple documented their visit on Instagram, sharing a series of clips highlighting their lavish afternoon tea, the hotel's swimming pool and their dinner, which featured bowls full of creamy beans topped with seared scallops.

couple enjoying afternoon tea at hotel© Instagram
Emily and Peter looked so loved-up on their date day

Emily included a clip of herself strolling through the hotel lobby with her hair in waves, in a chic maxi skirt, a knitted white jumper and a pair of white boots. 

In a joint caption, the couple wrote: "Much-needed date day at the @fairmontwp with Pete on tour and half-term keeping us busy, it's been a while since we've had some proper alone time—so this was well overdue! As always, everything was perfect, and we left feeling refreshed and recharged."

Fans and friends filled the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "Looks amazing and well deserved. We often feel guilty for thinking about our personal needs as parents, but it is so so important," while a second remarked: "Gorgeous you two," and a third chimed in: "How lovely glad you enjoyed yourselves."

