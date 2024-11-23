Exclusive: Emily Andre reveals non-negotiable rule with husband Peter and five children

Having welcomed her third child earlier this year, Dr. Emily Andre couldn't be busier. But as she partners with HelloFresh, the NHS doctor and wife of Peter Andre tells HELLO! the non-negotiable dinner time rule which allows her to connect with her children Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and baby Arabella, as well as the 'Mysterious Girl' singer's children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

"The main rule we have is no screens!" Emily reveals. "That includes phones, iPads, and TV. The reason for that is so that we can all be present and listen to each other without distractions. I think it’s so important."

© Instagram Emily welcomed baby Arabella in April

Mealtimes in the Andre household aren't just about good food. Emily's strict 'no screens' rule means they are able to connect at the end of each day.

WATCH: Emily Andre shares adorable video of baby Arabella Rose

Connecting at mealtimes

We always chat about what the kids have been up to during the day, as I think it's really important to be in touch with what is going on with them and to create an open space for them to chat with you," the doting mother explains. "We usually chat about what has happened at school, or maybe things that are coming up for them or fun things we have planned."

© Shutterstock Emily and Peter are parents to Amelia, Theo, and Arabella

Ensuring tech devices are put to one side means Emily and her children can immerse themselves in discovering new dishes - something she says has been made easier through her partnership with HelloFresh who have launched a new recipe range featuring cuisines from around the world inspired by Paddington in Peru.

"I was so excited to hear about this new range as it's so important to encourage our kids to try new foods," the mother of three tells us. "What I especially love about the new range is the recipes come from all over the world, like Peru, Sri Lanka and Portugal, so even for the adults it is great to be able to try some new and exciting flavours!"

© HelloFresh Emily Andre has partnered with HelloFresh who have launched a new recipe range featuring cuisines from around the world inspired by Paddington in Peru

Trying new food

Emily also shares how she encourages her brood to get stuck into new flavours. "We are quite lucky as generally the kids eat most things, even spicy food," she reveals. "We always encourage them to try something at least once, because the chances are they will end up liking it! It's another reason I love the HelloFresh partnership with Paddington because when kids see their favourite characters eating global foods I think it helps encourage them to do the same."

© Getty Emily is a doting stepmum to Peter's older children Junior and Princess

Their adventurous approach to food means Amelia, Theo and even little Arabella, whom the couple welcomed in April, are open to a range of dinners - Emily tells us their favourites.

© Instagram Emily has help in the kitchen from Theo and Amelia

"Pete does his special Cypriot pasta and chicken dish which they love," the celebrity mum says. "We also do things like fajitas, spaghetti bolognese or jacket potatoes for those easy weekday meals! We recently tried one of the Peruvian-inspired Paddington in Peru meals and they absolutely loved it."

Fostering this love of good food in her children from a young age has meant the youngsters have also developed an interest in helping their parents in the kitchen. Emily reveals: "Both Millie and Theo love cooking and we really try to get them involved in the kitchen. I think it's such an important life skill and also a lovely activity to do together."

© Instagram Theo is now a big brother

Dinner time just got busier with welcoming their third child as a couple but Arabella is quickly learning from her siblings. "Things are definitely busy in the kitchen around meal times!," Emily admits.

"Arabella always sits and eats with us as I think its important to make meal times fun and sociable. It also helps her to see all of us eating as she is just learning to eat. She loves her food now and it's so exciting seeing her trying new things."

© Instagram Emily is adjusting to life as a mum of three

Adjusting to life as a mum of three

Emily has built a tight-knit community on social media of fellow mums raising children the same age as hers. The doctor shows highlights of her family life from milestone moments to family holidays, but that doesn't stop her from getting candid about the struggles she experiences now she is a mum of three.

© Shutterstock Emily and Princess Andre are close

"The biggest adjustment has been finding that extra time in my day to give to each of the kids individually," Emily admits. "It can be tough being stretched so many ways between all the kids which is why I try and give them each some of my time solely to focus on them."

© Instagram The couple are raising the kids to try new food

She adds: "The morning routine has definitely changed as well! I need to get up quite a bit earlier than I used to that is for sure!"

© Instagram The mother-of-two looked sensational in denim

The author of Healthy Mind Healthy You explains why she is so open about the struggles she faces. "I think it's so important to be open and honest about being a parent, it can be tempting to show the good parts because I think that's naturally what you want to share with people, but then without realising it, there can be an unrealistic portrayal of parenthood when you look on social media.

© Instagram Emily is a working mother

"I love the fact that there are more and more people sharing the difficult parts, even in a humorous way, as I think it makes you realise you're not alone in some of the struggles," she continues. "I have found that juggling being a mum and working can be tough. I have felt in the past that I wasn't doing either one as well as I could have done which is tough!

© Instagram Peter and Emily appeared in high spirits

"I try and just be kind to myself and realise that you can never get everything done absolutely perfectly, and that really helps me to get it in perspective."

Lapping up every moment

The working mother says she is lapping up every second of her maternity leave and making the most of every moment with the kids. "I think I just take each week at a time, try to plan things like what meals I am cooking, what activities the kids have on that week and just generally try to be as organised as I can to reduce any stress or pressure!" she shares.

© Getty The couple with Peter's youngest children

DISCOVER: Emily Andre shares glimpse inside baby daughter Arabella's immaculate Surrey nursery

"I am a massive fan of to-do lists and put everything in my diary (even what kit the kids need each day) so things pop up all the time on my phone to remind me what I need to be doing. That's another reason I love simple things like HelloFresh because it’s so quick and simple and I can plan in advance what meals I’m making that week without having to even go to the supermarket."

HelloFresh has partnered with Dr. Emily Andre to celebrate the launch of its new Paddington in Peru inspired recipe range, designed to encourage kids' travelling tastebuds.