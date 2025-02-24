Daniel Craig's hidden clues behind 'considerable' hair makeover at 56

During his days as James Bond, Daniel Craig was known for his smart, short, cropped hair, so it came as a surprise in September last year when the actor debuted a totally different look.

The 56-year-old stepped out with his wife, Rachel Weisz, to show off his long flowing hair, which he also rocked during his Loewe fashion campaign and during promotion for his film Queer.

It seems his long locks are here to stay, and his total hair overhaul has caused fans to wonder if the veteran actor has had a hair transplant to achieve his enviable mane.

© Getty Images Daniel has been rocking a floppy hairstyle

HELLO! spoke to hair transplant surgeon Dr. Cagla, and hair loss specialist Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, who works with hair transplant expert Longevita, to get to the bottom of Daniel's new hair…

Has Daniel Craig had a hair transplant?

Though Daniel's hair is long, the clue to a hair transplant lies in the hairline, explains Dr. Gizem.

© Getty Daniel Craig's hair is impressive

"To me, his hairline looks pretty much the same as it always has, so I don't see any indication of a receding hairline at all," says Dr. Gizem.

"Understandably, people are used to seeing Daniel with his close-cropped hair in the Bond franchise and now that he has grown it considerably longer, it does look different – but that doesn't mean he must've had a hair transplant."

Dr. Cagla agrees, adding: "Taking a closer look at Daniel's photos, I don't believe he had a hair transplant surgery. Though his hairline looks a bit receded, one should consider that in men the forehead muscles can shift upward with age, making it look like the hairline's receding.

© Getty Images Daniel Craig's hairline is strong

"Since he does not appear to be exhibiting any signs of aggressive baldness, this seems to be the most likely explanation for the appearance of his hair."

However, Dr. Cagla warned that if no precautions are taken, such as proper hair care and supportive treatments, his hairline might move further back in the next three or four years, which might eventually prompt him to get a hair transplant.

At the moment, however, Dr. Cagla believes Daniel is taking good care of his hair, which is likely also supported by a healthy diet.