Zoe Saldana's hairstylist swears by this product for frizz-free hair

Oscar nominee Zoe Saldana is earning high praise for her role in Emilia Pérez, of course, but I have been enthralled with the flawless hairstyles she’s been showing off on the red carpet in the run-up to the Academy Awards.

As someone who has frizz-prone hair but also loves to rock a slicked-back look or blowout for special occasions, I just had to know the Golden Globe winner's secret for her sleek Old Hollywood bobs and picture perfect ponytails. It turns out her hairstylist Mara Roszak - founder of clean hair care brand RŌZ, which just launched at Sephora, and counts Zoe, Mila Kunis, and Lily Collins among its celebrity investors - has been talking about the exact products she uses to keep Zoe’s locks frizz free.

I can’t count the number of times I’ve left the house with a perfectly pulled-back bun, thinking it will last for hours – but rain or humidity decides otherwise. So I probably don’t have to tell you that I’ve definitely been taking notes!

© Getty Images The Emilia Pérez star's hair has looked sleek and chic in the run-up to the Oscars

“The best solution for frizz is hydration,” Mara, whose fans include Emma Stone and Michelle Yeoh, said in an Instagram Q&A. And a key beauty tip for keeping frizz in check? Have the humidity-blocking RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil - handy at all times.

© Getty Images Zoe Saldana wore a bow-bedecked braid to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 12, 2025

Mara has used the nourishing plant-based oil, designed for all hair types and textures, on clients like Olivia Wilde, and also to create Zoe Saldana's red carpet looks - like the pretty bow-bedecked “Coquettish Braid” for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week (February 12).

“I first prepped Zoe’s hair with Santa Lucia Styling Oil, sweeping it into a high set braid with a sweeping middle part,” she revealed. (Applying the back-in-stock RŌZ Evergreen Style Cream for hold was also key.)

Enriched with Olive extract as well as Argan and Jojoba oils, not only is the multitasking oil great for prep, it’s also perfect to keep on hand for when your hair starts to frizz, after styling, when you're out and about.

“Keeping the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil in your purse for this type of scenario is a must,” Mara Roszak told W magazine. “When your hair starts frizzing in the humidity, add a little bit of styling oil, and it will simply do the trick."

She continued: “You can also add a little bit more to the palms of your hands and fully slick your hair back into a tight, center-parted ballerina bun (always carry a cute scrunchie with you because it’s an easy way to make the bun look slightly more intentional).

“Another important tip: make sure to apply your styling oil out of the shower on damp hair as your first step, especially in humid weather. You will notice a huge difference in how humidity is blocked.”

What are verified shoppers saying about RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil?

“In the past we were told, 'You have this type of hair, this is the product for you.' But I never approached hair that way," Mara told Marie Claire. "When a product really performs, I need it to work on Zoe Saldaña’s hair and Emma Stone’s hair and Michelle Yeoh's and Natalie Portman’s.”

That's a tough order! So when I saw there were just over 270 reviews for the Santa Lucia oil on the ROZ website, with a pretty incredible 4.8-star average, I decided to scour them to see what shoppers with different hair types were saying.

One shopper enthused, “I love that it doesn't weigh my fine hair down and protects it from the heat", while another wrote: “I’m a natural girl, and I have 4C, sometimes 4B type texture hair, so finding the right products can be difficult. Before using, I did have some doubt that it may not fit my hair type. And as they say, you can’t judge a book by its cover. It's amazing!

A fan with "thick, frizzy and long hair” noted that "hair oil is a necessity in my haircare routine. I have used many brands and this is the most lightweight, yet extremely effective that I've found so far. Other types I've used make my hair oily or greasy, while this product leaves my hair extremely shiny and healthy.”

Over on Amazon, one five-star verified reviewer called it a "light and lovely hair treatment" that “smells delicious and makes my hair feel nourished”.

Five-star ratings, apt for all hair types and Zoe Saldaña-approved? Time to add to basket