Princess Beatrice's royal hair transformation is the biggest and shiniest we've ever seen it

Princess Beatrice looked incredible in her new photoshoot with her baby Athena for British Vogue. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson wore a blue dress by Emilia Wickstead and her hair looked voluminous and shiny.

As Beatrice, 36, cosied up to her daughter in the snaps, we couldn't help but notice her incredible flowing hair, which looked longer and more voluminous than ever before. Don't you agree?

Also, the redhead royal sported a mane of straight hair in the article, which was so shiny! We wish we knew her beauty secrets.

Beatrice's radiance could be down to postpartum hormones. Many women experience a surge in hair health during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Top hairstylist Micheal Gray explained: "Pregnancy, and often after women have given birth, has a huge effect on women’s hair and nails. With increased blood circulation, a revved-up metabolism brings more nutrients to your hair and nails.

"With increased percentage of anagen growing hairs. Anagen hairs are those which are in the vigorous growth phase, which is due to oestrogen stimulation. Oestrogen prolongs this anagen phase and slows down the conversion of hair from the anagen to the telogen (or resting) phase."

