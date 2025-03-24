Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's royal hair transformation is the biggest and shiniest we've ever seen it
Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC

Princess Eugenie's older sister's hair looks incredible right now

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked incredible in her new photoshoot with her baby Athena for British Vogue. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson wore a blue dress by Emilia Wickstead and her hair looked voluminous and shiny.

As Beatrice, 36, cosied up to her daughter in the snaps, we couldn't help but notice her incredible flowing hair, which looked longer and more voluminous than ever before. Don't you agree?

Also, the redhead royal sported a mane of straight hair in the article, which was so shiny! We wish we knew her beauty secrets.

Beatrice's radiance could be down to postpartum hormones. Many women experience a surge in hair health during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Top hairstylist Micheal Gray explained: "Pregnancy, and often after women have given birth, has a huge effect on women’s hair and nails. With increased blood circulation, a revved-up metabolism brings more nutrients to your hair and nails.

"With increased percentage of anagen growing hairs. Anagen hairs are those which are in the vigorous growth phase, which is due to oestrogen stimulation. Oestrogen prolongs this anagen phase and slows down the conversion of hair from the anagen to the telogen (or resting) phase."

Princess Beatrice arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.© Getty

Princess Beatrice's best hairstyles

At the funeral of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, the Princess stepped out sporting a waist-length ponytail.

beatrice edorado mapelli mozzi prince philip funeral© Photo: Getty Images

At his memorial service a year later, she rocked immaculate coiled curls with a striking merlot-hued headband.


princess beatrice chelsea flower show© Photo: Getty Images

At the Chelsea Flower Show in 2020, the royal's hair looked a deep shade of auburn, but lighter at the ends, indicating perhaps a summer holiday where the sun had lighted her hair naturally.

Princess Beatrice styled Reformation's Carolena dress with black heels and a matching bag and hair bow© Dan Kitwood

Her mane was secured with a sweet black bow and we love the splash of red lipstick.

 

