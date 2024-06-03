Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya’s surprise reaction to being called a nepo baby

Maya Hawke, at 25, is carving out her own space in Hollywood while acknowledging the privilege that comes with being the daughter of famous parents.

In a candid interview with The Times UK, Maya, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, reflected on being called a ‘nepo baby’.

"There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t," Maya admitted. "But I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway." She emphasized that not utilizing the benefits of her background “wouldn’t help anyone.”

Maya shared that she considered two paths when starting her career. "One of them was: change your name, get a nose job, and go to open casting roles," she explained. Ultimately, she chose to embrace her identity and the legacy of her parents.

The Maestro actress has accepted the scrutiny and criticism that often come with her social standing. "It’s okay to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be," she noted. "My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."

Maya made her onscreen debut in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women, starring alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Emily Watson, and Kathryn Newton.

She has since gained significant attention for her role in Stranger Things, as well as appearances in Fear Street Part One: 1994, Do Revenge, and Maestro.

Looking ahead, Maya is set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel to Inside Out, which hits theaters on June 14, where she will introduce the new character, Anxiety.

In 2022, Maya starred in Wildcat, a biographical drama directed by her father, Ethan. She recounted her experience on set, revealing she initially tried to refer to him as "Ethan" but reverted to calling him "Dad."

"We were both being asked constantly if we were nervous to work with each other," she recalled, "but we weren’t nervous because I spent my whole life making art with that guy."

In a December 2023 interview, Maya shared a valuable tip her father taught her about acting. “I like to do a thing where in every part that I play, plant a seed of truth, like some kind of little secret,” she told People.

“Actually, my dad taught me this, just to put some kind of thing about the character that speaks to who you really are and sneak some secret message to somebody in your life or to yourself or to your shrink or whatever it is into each job you do."

Beyond her acting career, Maya has also made a name for herself as a musician, releasing three albums.

She shares a close bond with her parents, often posting family pictures on her Instagram. One nostalgic photo shows Maya and her younger brother following their famous dad, captioned humorously: "Come at me, bro."

Uma and Ethan met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca and married a year later. They welcomed Maya in 1998 and their son Levon in 2002. The couple separated in 2003, finalizing their divorce in 2005.