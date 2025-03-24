Christina Haack says her world 'is in disarray' in latest update — and fans have a lot to say

Christina Haack may have her tough days, but she at least always looks good.

The HGTV star proved as much with her latest photo, as she admitted her world was in "disarray," but simultaneously showed off her fabulous looking blonde locks.

It has been some months since the The Flip Off host embarked on what has since become a messy divorce from her estranged ex Josh Hall, to whom she was married for almost three years.

WATCH: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

Over the weekend, Christina took to Instagram and shared a stunning selfie, inside her Bentley.

The pic showcases her refreshed, platinum blonde highlights and pink-hued make-up, which perfectly matched her frilly, baby pink tank top.

"When your world is in disarray but you have a hair wizard in the family…" she wrote in her caption, and tagged Lush Locks by Latitude, who does her hair as well as that of her co-star's Heather Rae El Moussa's signature blonde.

© Instagram Christina showed off her spruced up hair

"Anyone else feel like something is in the air right now?!" she then wondered, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments and supportive messages.

"Love this stunning, strong woman!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You're a star Christina. Shine bright for yourself and your kids!" and: "Nothing wrong with lessons, keep moving forward," as well as: "I want to look this good when my life is in disarray. Hang in there my love!"

© Instagram The HGTV star split from Josh last summer

Earlier this year, Christian debuted her new relationship with businessman Christopher Larocca, as well as her new show The Flip Off, featuring her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather.

© Instagram She is now in a new relationship

The show was initially meant to feature Josh, and since he left it once the divorce was underway, Christina hasn't shied away from admitting what a relief it has been to carry on without him. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," adding: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

© HGTV Christina opened up about her painful divorce on The Flip Off

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show eventually continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."