Ethan Hawke makes rare appearance with famous lookalike daughter Maya

Ethan Hawke looked like the proudest parent as he made a rare red carpet appearance with his actress daughter Maya on Thursday.

The Black Phone actor, 53, and the Stranger Things star, 25, attended the New York City premiere of their new film Wildcat – and the family resemblance was evident as they posed for photos outside the Angelika Theatre.

Ethan looked dapper in a gray suit and geometric-print shirt, while Maya radiated beauty in a black tuxedo jacket and semi-sheer, black lace skirt.

The father-daughter duo's close bond was captured in photos, with Ethan placing a protective arm around Maya. They were also snapped enjoying a private giggle on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Ethan directed Maya in Wildcat

The film became a family project and saw Ethan take the helm as director while Maya co-starred as lead and executive produced the film alongside Ethan's wife, Ryan Hawke.

Ethan is extremely proud of his daughter and gushed about her success following her film debut playing Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women.

"It's one of the most amazing moments of my life watching her in Little Women," Ethan told People in 2018.

© Getty Images Ethan and Maya have a very close bond

"She didn't do a good job; she did a great job. To see your child thrive, and to see her thrive at a profession that you have a lot of respect for, that I've dedicated my life to, I was so proud of her."

Wildcat isn't the first project Ethan and Maya have worked on together. In 2020, she played the daughter of his character in the limited series The Good Lord Bird.

"Working with my dad was great," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I hope to work with my dad my whole life.

© Getty Images Ethan is so proud of his daughter

"He's my greatest teacher and my greatest adviser, and it's an honor to get to work alongside him."

Ethan shares Maya and his son, Levon, 22, with his ex-wife Uma Thurman. The former couple met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca and married a year later. In 2003, the couple separated and their divorce was finalised in 2005.

He's also dad to Clementine Jean Hawke, 15, and Indiana Hawke, 12, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Ryan.

© Getty Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman share two children

While Ethan was thrilled about Maya following in her parents' footsteps, Uma was initially nervous about her eldest child embarking on a Hollywood career.

"Because it's a complicated career, and one public-facing so often, and she's a sensitive person," the Pulp Fiction star told Access Hollywood in 2022. "I think any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into their public area."

Uma continued: "But she's, in the end, such a brilliant actress, obviously there's nothing else she would have done."

© Getty Images Maya asks advice from her mom and dad

Maya doesn't take having famous parents for granted and often seeks their advice. "I'm always running decisions by them," she told the Wall Street Journal.

"They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business."

She added: "I think that's the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things. Hopefully it'll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make."

