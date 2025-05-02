This is the exact hair serum Nara Smith uses to maintain her thick glossy bob

With her glossy, shoulder-grazing bob and a knack for styling it into effortlessly sleek shapes, German model and influencer Nara Smith has become something of a modern hair muse.

Every look she posts feels like a lesson in quiet luxury - smooth, thick, and perfectly undone. But for many women, that kind of healthy, full-bodied hair can feel painfully out of reach.

There’s a silent heartbreak that comes with finding more hair in your brush, on your pillow, or slipping down the drain. Hair loss can feel isolating, but here’s the truth - you’re not alone; up to 50 per cent of women will experience noticeable hair thinning by age 50.

The culprits? Everything from hormonal shifts (hello, postpartum, perimenopause, and beyond), stress, nutritional gaps, genetics, and even styling habits. Science also shows that chronic stress can push hair follicles into a "resting" phase, leading to more shedding and less regrowth.

Add to that the natural slowing of hair growth with age and it’s easy to see how a once-bountiful mane can feel like it’s slipping away. But while these factors are real, they are not irreversible.

Nara Smith's hair care routine

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that Nara has turned to Vegamour as part of her own haircare routine. Known for her pared-back, ingredient-conscious approach to beauty, the mother-of-three uses the brand’s GRO Serum to help maintain her hair’s signature fullness and shine.

"[Vegamour] has really helped with my hair density and to reduce shedding. I've really struggled with hair thinning recently because of my eczema," says Nara.

How does Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum work?

So here's the thing. Minoxidil remains the only treatment clinically proven to directly regrow hair, however, experts agree that maintaining a healthy, hydrated scalp is key to supporting fuller, stronger strands over time. Products like Vegamour’s GRO Serum don't claim to be overnight fixes - but by nurturing the scalp with plant-based ingredients, they can help create the ideal conditions for healthier hair growth in the long run.

And if the thousands of five-star reviews are anything to go by, many users are seeing real, confidence-boosting results.

Here's what Vegamour does contain, which can benefit a healthy scalp and promote natural hair growth:

Mung bean: rich in minerals that help fortify hair at the root

rich in minerals that help fortify hair at the root Curcumin (from turmeric): known for calming the scalp and reducing irritation

known for calming the scalp and reducing irritation Red clover: supports thicker-looking hair by maintaining a healthy follicle environment

Unlike some traditional treatments, there are no harsh chemicals - and no disruption to your routine. Just a few drops daily on dry or towel-dried hair, and you’re done.

At $64 for the 1oz serum ($49oz) if bought on subscription, equivalent to one month's supply, the GRO Hair Serum isn't cheap, but it is more affordable than other leading brands. Designed to see results within 3 - 4 months that alter the hair's natural state, it's also far more affordable than installing hair extensions, which often damage hair at the follicle.

What are verified shoppers saying about Vegamour?

Clinical studies show users noticed improvements in shedding and fullness within 90 days, and real-world reviews say even more.

"After three months, my hair feels fuller, and I’m not afraid to wear it down anymore," reads one five-star review.

"This gave me hope again after years of hiding thinning spots," says another.

"I am obsessed with this product. This is the first hair growth serum I have ever used that I have actually seen results after a month. The product is water based so I can put it in my hair at anytime and it doesn’t make it greasy or oily," says another user.

