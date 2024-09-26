Female hair transplants are on the rise – here's what you need to know

The topic of female hair loss has become less taboo in recent years, with more celebrities and public figures opening up about their personal experiences.

As well as a rise in hair loss treatments and products, there’s a growing number of women are opting for female hair transplants.

Hello! spoke to Mr Christopher D’Souza, hair transplant surgeon and president of BAHRS (British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery), to find out why we're seeing more women opt for hair transplants, and what to know if you’re considering one.

What causes female hair loss?

“Up to 40% of women have visible hair loss by the time they reach 40, and there can be many causes.

"Female hair loss is considered to be more complex than male hair loss, but the most common cause of hair loss in women is androgenetic alopecia (female pattern hair loss).

“The exact pathogenesis is still not fully understood, however genetic, hormonal and environmental factors all play a part. Female pattern hair loss can be treated with medications such as minoxidil and low-level light therapy, but it is important to rule out other causes of hair loss before this diagnosis is settled on.”

The rise in female hair loss surgery

“Whilst 90% of our patients are men with male pattern hair loss, hair transplant surgery in general has become a lot more popular in the last five years.

“We most commonly operate on women suffering from traction alopecia. If caught early, hair loss from traction alopecia is reversible, but at later stages of life it’s not.

Female hair transplant options

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

“Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is a more popular technique at the moment, which involves extracting follicles, most commonly in their natural groupings, from the ‘safe’ or permanent zone at the back and sides of the head. Small punches are used, usually ranging from 0.9-1.0mm in diameter, and follicles are taken out one by one. The main advantage of FUE is that no linear scar is left, which allows you to wear your hair at a shorter length, usually a grade 1.5 to 2 haircut. The main disadvantage is that traditional FUE requires shaving the back and sides of the head down to the skin.

Strip Follicular Unit Transplantation (Strip FUT)



“But Strip Follicular Unit Transplantation (Strip FUT) is often a better choice for many patients. Both techniques have their pros and cons, and it is therefore important to consult with a surgeon who is comfortable with FUE and Strip FUT.

“Strip FUT involves taking a thin strip of skin with intact hair follicles from the ‘safe’ or ‘permanent’ zone at the back and sides of the head.

"The strip is then dissected under microscopes into individual follicular units. Once dissected, the units are referred to as ‘grafts’ and each graft might comprise of one, two or three hairs. These grafts are then placed into tiny incisions in the recipient zone where there is hair loss, to give the most natural results. The area at the back of the head where the strip was taken is closed with a fine stitch.

“One of the main advantages of Strip FUT for female patients is that you are not required to cut your hair for the procedure, which makes getting back to normal life a lot easier. The main disadvantage of Strip FUT is a linear scar where the strip was taken, which limits hair length, but for most female patients that is not an issue.”

How long do female hair transplants last?

“The longevity of a hair transplant depends on several factors, including:

The age of the patient – those who notice thinning at an earlier age are more likely to go on to lose more hair.

– those who notice thinning at an earlier age are more likely to go on to lose more hair. Stabilisation of hair loss – patients who have stabilised their hair loss are more likely to have a successful hair transplant and a better long-term aesthetic outcome.

– patients who have stabilised their hair loss are more likely to have a successful hair transplant and a better long-term aesthetic outcome. The skill of the surgeon – a skilled surgeon will be able to transplant the hair follicles in a way that minimises the risk of damage and conserve your donor area. This will also help to ensure a more natural-looking result.

– a skilled surgeon will be able to transplant the hair follicles in a way that minimises the risk of damage and conserve your donor area. This will also help to ensure a more natural-looking result. Aftercare – patients must follow the surgeon’s instructions carefully after the hair transplant. This includes avoiding keeping the grafts safe and avoiding strenuous activity for the first two weeks.”

Finding a reputable surgeon

“Firstly, I would recommend that prospective patients seek a hair transplant surgeon who is a member of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery (BAHRS), the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS).

“Be wary of hair transplant clinic websites that don’t list who the doctors are, what are their qualifications, and what is their hair transplant surgery experience. Don’t be shy to ask how many procedures your surgeon has performed and over what time.

“Never allow a non-doctor (patient advisor/clinic manager) to make definitive surgical planning decisions and be sure to ask at the consultation who will be doing the surgical steps of the hair transplant procedure.

“All clinics in England that offer hair transplant surgery must be Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered. In addition, all locations/facilities in England where hair transplant surgery is performed must also be CQC registered.”