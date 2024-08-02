'Hair days from my 20s!': Shoppers are raving about this hair loss supplement's 'noticeable' effects

I have had super thick hair all my life but as I age I’ve noticed that even my always-full hair is starting to look a lot less bountiful around my hairline.

And it seems I’m not alone – hair loss treatments are becoming more popular by the day, and so many in my circle of friends all seem to have the same beauty complaint: their thinning locks.

August is National Hair Loss Awareness Month and just in time, there’s a new clinically-tested supplement that’s been put on my radar: Timeless Beauty by BioTrust. Shoppers say the once-daily supplement, which was created to address not just hair loss but also dull and tired skin, starts to work in just a couple of weeks!

One verified reviewer in their 40s even said that with after trying it, they were experiencing “hair days from my 20s”.

© BioTrust Before and after. One fan said, 'within a little over a month my hair loss decreased, noticeable!'

“After I turned 48, I noticed my hair kept breaking,” they explained. “I tried all the shampoos, conditioners and expensive treatments. Nothing seemed to help until I started taking this tiny pill each day! And after 1 month, I kid you not - thicker, fuller hair that just keeps looking better each day.”

Another shopper raved about their new “thicker, fuller hair”. “I knew as I got older my hair would start to thin... it's natural right? However, I didn't expect it to impact me emotionally. I was having a meltdown every morning as I stared at my hairbrush." After using the Timeless Beauty supplement, “within a little over a month my hair loss decreased, noticeable! What's more, I swear my hair is growing faster too. Highly recommend!”

I am always looking for ways to boost my beauty (and health) from within, and I was glad to see that Timeless Beauty is vegan and will also probably fit into anyone’s diet, not matter what restrictions they might have. It’s gluten-, soy- and dairy-free, non GMO and has no added fillers.

Timeless Beauty by BioTrust: How it works



And how does it work? The hair-boosting benefits are rooted (no pun intended) in two of the supplement’s main ingredients, designed to give you visibly thicker and stronger hair over time.

AnaGain™ Nu, which is derived from pea seeds, and helps reduce the signs of hair loss

which is derived from pea seeds, and helps reduce the signs of hair loss Biotin: An essential B vitamin that has gone viral for its benefits to hair, nails and skin

If you’re looking for more hydrated, glowing skin and less visible wrinkles, too, well this really could be the supplement for you because it also includes a trio of skincare wonders:

BioTrust’s Ceremosides® , which are plant-based ceramides to improve your skin’s elasticity in around 14 days

, which are plant-based ceramides to improve your skin’s elasticity in around 14 days Hyaluronic acid, the trending ingredient that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and increase moisture retention

the trending ingredient that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and increase moisture retention Zinc plus Vitamins C & E to target signs of aging and environmental stress

And if you’re not satisfied with your personal results, don’t worry - there’s a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Sounds like a win-win against hair loss to me!

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.