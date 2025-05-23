Princess Kate just debuted her most complex hairdo – with a twist

The Princess of Wales looked resplendent yesterday when she and her husband, the Prince of Wales, attended the official naming ceremony of warship HMS Glasgow.

Prince William and Kate, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were a dynamic duo in navy, perfectly encapsulating the nautical theme of the royal engagement.

Kate never puts a foot wrong in the fashion department. Her fitted sailor-style dress by Suzannah London with a stunning Philip Treacy hat cut the most elegant silhouette as she undertook the naming ceremony by smashing a bottle of whisky against the vessel's hull.

© Alamy The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

Princess Kate's most intricate up-do ever was a subtle tribute

But eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted a wonderful detail about Kate's chic up-do, which appeared to be her complex style yet and was a beautifully subtle nod to the occasion.

The mother-of-three's hair was styled into a gorgeous side bun with her brunette locks woven in the most intricate way. It appears Kate's style was deliberately modelled on traditional ship rope ties, again encapsulating the nautical theme brilliantly.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate's hair was woven brilliantly during her engagement in Glasgow

It's not the first time the Princess of Wales has paid subtle tributes with her hair. Many spotted her updo resembling the triquetra, also known as the Irish Trinity Knot, during her St Patrick's Day engagement in March.

Kate's hair is always sensational thanks to her long-time stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, being on hand to work her magic for official and formal engagements.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

The royal's hair has always been a point of admiration for royal fans.

Although she's styled in plenty of ways over the years, sometimes opting for a shorter look and others choosing to embrace her long, natural waves, Kate's brunette hair has always looked stellar.

Princess Kate's sensational recent looks

It's been a busy and incredibly stylish week for the Princess of Wales. On Tuesday, Kate, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband of 14 years, stepped out to attend to Buckingham Palace garden party.

Hosting alongside husband William on behalf of His Majesty the King, Kate blew the crowd away with her beautiful lemon-hued ensemble.

© @princeandprincessofwales The Princess of Wales wore lemon yellow to the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday

She chose a suitably elegant look centred around the lemon yellow 'Elta' dress by Emilia Wickstead. The classic A-line number featured a crew neckline, long sleeves, and a wrap detail around the waist for a silhouette-accentuating effect.

True to her tradition, Kate paired the look with a power-yellow coloured Philip Tracey hat.

Polishing off the summer-ready outfit, Kate wore a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi slingbacks and held a woven clutch by Forever New.