Ellen DeGeneres' fans go wild over her appearance as she returns to social media after heartbreaking loss

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are dealing with a tragic loss in the family months after making their move from Montecito to the Cotswolds in the UK.

The former talk show host, 67, and the retired actress, 52, are embracing several new aspects of life in the United Kingdom, from farm living to even brand new hair.

Take a look at Ellen previously sharing a glimpse inside her massive Cotswolds property, valued at approximately $18 million, in the video below…

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres mows her sweeping $18m property

Over the weekend, however, the actress took to Instagram to share that they lost their beloved pet pooch Augie, who'd been rescued by the couple 12 years ago and became a valuable addition to not only their own home, but the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We had to say goodbye to Augie yesterday," Ellen wrote in her post shared on Saturday. "We rescued him 12 years ago and he was so grateful. He gave us so much love. He will be missed. There will never be another like him."

Fans and friends shared messages of condolence, with her show's former producer Andy Lassner commenting: "I loved that dog," with broken-hearted emojis. Even PETA shared a statement that read: "We are so deeply sorry for your loss of your precious Augie."

© Instagram Ellen and Portia's dog Augie passed away last week

"The 12 beautiful years of love, gratitude, and cherished memories you shared will live on in your hearts forever. Adopting sweet Augie changed his life, and his story continues to inspire others to open their hearts to homeless animals. Sending so much love."

On Monday, the star returned to social media with a previously filmed clip with Portia, a promotional video for the brand Kind Science, in which Augie sat in the Australian-American star's lap.

© Instagram The couple filmed a video inside their home that had fans marveling over her new darker hair

"Thank you for all of your kind messages about Augie," Ellen wrote, while clarifying that this had been shot before Augie's passing. "We filmed this last month and planned to post it today," then quipping: "I don't care what Portia says, please don't call me the Deal Queen. We love you, Augie."

Fans in particular responded with enthusiasm to seeing Ellen with her brand new locks, sporting a darker shade of brown mixed in with some grey instead of her signature cropped blonde 'do.

© Instagram "He gave us so much love. He will be missed. There will never be another like him."

"Love your hair, Ellen!! You both look amazing," one follower gushed, with another adding: "Ellen! Love the hair!" and a third also saying: "Ellen!! You both look fantastic!! Especially love the darker hair!" A fourth also wrote: "Wow. Brown hair is the way to go! Looks fab!"

Ellen's $18 million estate in the celebrity-loved Cotswolds has become her new haven since moving from Montecito, California, where she and Portia had come to own several properties.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia moved to the Cotswolds soon after the 2024 presidential election

The couple reportedly began house hunting last October before quickly finding a home and purchasing it soon after, beginning their move not long after the election. They have kept a low profile since, save for some social media activity. Others like fellow comedienne Rosie O'Donnell have also moved out of the States, making her own home in Ireland.