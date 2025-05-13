Katie Holmes is unrecognizable as she ditches latest chic appearance for new role

Katie Holmes is giving her hair a one-two punch in recent months, both on-screen and off.

The actress, 46, recently made waves (pun intended) for debuting a curlier 'do at the Poker Face season two premiere party, featuring blonde highlights and extra length for good measure.

The new look represented a departure from her sleek brunette locks, although it looks like the change was definitely coming after her actual turn on the show.

© Getty Images "I loved working with Natasha. I think she's the best. She's incredible."

On the second installment of the acclaimed Natasha Lyonne show, Katie appears as Greta Finch, the wife of funeral home director Frank Finch (played by Giancarlo Esposito). She makes her first appearance (that we know of) in the episode "Last Looks," airing on May 8.

And for her appearance on the show, Katie sports a brand new style, being given a short black bob with tight curls and fringe face-framing bangs, accented by her peculiar make-up choice, a red dot by each eye.

Actress Nina Gosiengfiao shared several snapshots from the set of the show, several of which show off Katie's new 'do (and which she reposted on her own Instagram Stories).

© Instagram She went for a dark, curly bob for her appearance on the actual show

"A Poker Face is not possible when I think about being part of one of my favorite shows next to these greats!!! Congratulations @nlyonne on Season 2 of Pokerface on @peacock now!" Nina wrote.

Praising star, co-writer and director Natasha, as well as Katie's work, she continued: "Being on this set was a masterclass in itself – from watching Natasha run the ship acting AND directing to seeing @katieholmes breathe such a beautiful life into 'Greta' and not to mention the phenomenal @thegiancarloesposito!"

"Cheers to a set that felt as fun as summer performing arts camp," she concluded, to which Katie sweetly responded: "Thank you so much. It was so wonderful working with YOU."

© Getty Images Katie debuted her new mermaid-style locks at a "Poker Face" premiere party

At Paris Fashion Week this March, Katie briefly told Elle of her anticipation for the premiere of the new Poker Face season. "Oh, I am so excited for Poker Face! I loved working with Natasha. I think she's the best. She's incredible."

Breaking down her character, she added: "I play a woman named Greta, who's married to [a man named] Frank. Frank owns a funeral home and Greta wants a bigger life than she has, and she becomes friends with [Natasha's character] Charlie. That's the setup."

Natasha spoke with Dazed recently about directing and writing the episode, saying of her experience: "Speaking as a 70,000-year-old, I have had the opportunity to do it now a whole bunch, on Russian Doll, of course, and Poker Face."

© Peacock Season two of the show was released on May 8

"I've been doing this for some time. I think I'm getting younger! I think it's always really fun to be part of something from inception, whether it's as early as Rian [Johnson, the creator] and I just getting together to think on what kind of a show might be fun to make together."

She continued: "It's also really fun to kind of pop in. I texted my buddy, Taika Waititi, and I said, 'I heard you're doing an [Kazuo] Ishiguro novel. Are there any parts for me?' And I got to fly out there to New Zealand, and I joined him and Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega in a movie called Klara and the Sun."