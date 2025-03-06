Pink showcases muscular physique and incredible tattoo collection in surprise appearance

Pink took to the court on Monday to showcase her tennis skills at the Annual Desert Smash in Palm Springs, proving she is a multitalented star.

Her collection of tattoos were front and center as she hosted the event, which aims to raise money for various causes and brings together celebrities and star athletes alike.

The iconic singer sported a navy singlet and matching tennis skirt for the event, where she joined forces with world number two tennis champion Alexander Zverev against comedian Jon Lovitz and his doubles partner, Danish tennis star Holger Rune.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pink's son Jameson shows off motorcycle skills

Pink added white sneakers and a green cap to her look as she expertly raced around the court, displaying her incredibly muscular physique.

The famously athletic singer, whose name is synonymous with daring trapeze and aerial stunts, had her tattoos on full display, adding to her punk-meets-preppy outfit. The star has over 20 tattoos, with her first one being inked when she was just 12 years old.

"One is my very first one when I was 12," she told The Independent. "My mom didn't know; she freaked out; she was always freaking out."

© Getty Images Pink showcased her incredible physique in the navy outfit

"It says, 'Good luck and happiness,'" she added. "Then my mom and I got matching ones — her first, when she was 55! Mine says 'Mother.' Then there's 'Strength' and 'The will to live.'"

Pink has an array of tattoos dedicated to her past pets, including a picture of her late bulldog, Elvis, on her left forearm.

"Next to him is a bible verse: 'A time to weep, a time to laugh, a time to mourn, a time to dance, sleep in peace my darling, I release you' — he drowned in my pool. I wasn't there. He was being babysat," she explained to the publication.

© Getty Images Pink co-hosted the event, which aims to raise money for various charities

She also has a picture of her childhood dog, a West Highland terrier named Sir Corky Moore, on her left arm.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer sports a large guardian angel on her back, holding a star in its outstretched hand. She also has a frog on her foot, and a matching "Tru Luv" tattoo on her right wrist with her husband, Carey Hart.

The dog tag tattoos on her right ankle serve as tributes to her father, who served in Vietnam, and her brother, who works in the Air Force.

© FilmMagic for dcp She has a large guardian angel on her arm

Her large dragon tattoo sits on her leg in pride of place. "[It] was a seven-hour piece, and I think dragons are good luck. And it looks hot," she said of the ink.

One of her favorite tattoos lives on her right wrist, which reads "What goes around comes around".

"If you're really nice to people, they'll be nice to you back. That's the hope, right?" she said to W Magazine of the tattoo's meaning.

© WireImage The mother of two has a "What goes around comes around" tattoo

Although Pink tried to get her tattoos removed as she grew older, she told the Sunday Mirror that lasering them off hurt more than getting them ever did.

"I did one session and walked out. It was 10 times worse than the actual tattoo," she shared.

"I'm fine knowing I'm going to be 80 with all these tattoos. They're all really meaningful. I don't love tattoos — but I honestly forget that I have them."