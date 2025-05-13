Renée Zellweger's hair transformation stands out as she undergoes head-to-toe makeover

Renée Zellweger is fully stepping into her new role as one of the additions to the cast of season five of Only Murders in the Building.

The acclaimed Hulu series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, is officially back in production in New York City, and the actress, 56, is going all out for the part.

New photos from the set of the show in NYC emerged online that showed Renée's new look, with the star opting for a preppy, Upper West Side style that includes a baby pink halter neck blouse, beige wide-legged pants, a crisp white overcoat, and most of all, white matching gloves.

© Getty Images Only Renée in the Building The upper-crust look is solidified furthermore by the actress' new hair, styled into a short and perky curled bob in a strawberry blonde shade, a stark departure from her signature blonde. While details concerning characters and storylines are being kept under wraps on the season, as is the case with the show, other new additions to the cast with the two-time Oscar winner include Christoph Waltz and Logan Lerman.

© Instagram Keeping a secret Star and executive producer Selena recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how the show's writers keep details of the actual plot so quiet, given the central storyline revolves around actual murders. "I'm going to give the writers full credit, because they shock me," she shared. "I'm a realist, so of course, in my mind, I think, 'How many people could possibly be at our building and this happens?'"

© Getty Images Red-y to go "And every time they lay out the storyline for me, they point out key arcs that each of our characters are going to go through," Selena continued. "I've noticed that with my character, they've really allowed her to grow." Elaborating on Mabel's journey throughout the show's four year run, she added: "She, I think, felt a bit more lost, and this season in particular, she's very much in control of [herself] and the situation. So it makes me feel very proud to grow with the show."

© Getty Images New friends "Our creator, John Hoffman, always has these fresh ideas, and we'll flesh them out together. If there are certain things that I don't feel are right, I can easily voice them, and we all make it work together. I ask Steve and Marty for advice all the time on certain lines, and 'Could I make it funnier this way?' It's a big family, and I'm just happy we're still here." Renée's new TV role will be her first since 2022's limited series The Thing About Pam. The actress' work has become sparing in recent years. She took a break from film after 2019's Judy (which won her a second Oscar) before returning for 2025's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

© Getty Images Return to the scene Only Murders will be her first show as a star in a recurring capacity, coming three years after her last TV appearance. Renée once also took a break from the screen from 2010-16, and spoke about it with her co-star and friend Hugh Grant for British Vogue recently. "I was sick of the sound of my own voice," she reasoned. When I was working, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?' It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."