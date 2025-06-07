Peter Andre shows off dramatic new hairstyle – and fans are loving it

Peter Andre has been a star since the mid-90s, for a range of reasons, but it's undeniable that one of his most memorable qualities is his hair.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-five shared a brand new picture in which there was something a little different about his iconic hairstyle.

Captioning the post with a short and simple question, the 52-year-old asked his followers: "Embrace the curl?"

Though Peter typically keeps his wavy hair combed up, or to the side, these days, he had his hair in messier waves, with one rogue curl draping over his forehead.

In the comment section, his friends, fans and family were sent into a complete frenzy, adoring the look on the 'Mysterious Girl' singer.

Junior Andre, the 19-year-old son he shares with Katie Price, commented: "My dad's a handsome guy man [crying laughing emoji] [heart emoji] Levendis!!"

Meanwhile, one fan penned: "He's gorgeous always, love the curls. Much better than the 90s spider spikes [crying laughing emoji]," to which Peter responded in good humour, jesting at the labelling of his typical current hairstyle as 'spider spikes'.

On embracing his natural hair texture fully, his followers were also obsessed, with one commenting: "I've recently embraced my curls for the first time since the 90s. It's freeing!", and another writing: "I always say I love the curls!!"

Peter Andre's baby daughter has hair identical to her father

Peter and Emily Andre's one-year-old daughter Arabella is growing up so fast, and the pair frequently share photos of their adorable tot on social media.

© Instagram Arabella has wavy jet black hair just like her father

Toward the end of April, the NHS doctor took to Instagram to give her followers a snapshot into a beautiful family day out.

She captioned her carousel of photos: "A wholesome afternoon spent with family and a picnic at Hampton Court Palace".

Emily shared a couple of photos of baby Arabella, and it's clear that her hair's getting longer and thicker, just like her father's.

© Instagram Arabella recently turned one

The couple's followers have commented on the comparison in the past, including when Peter shared a cute video of Arabella entranced by a dancing cactus toy.

One fan wrote: "Look at the black hair, can't wait to see if she is like mummy or daddy," while another penned: "Hope she keeps that black hair."

© Instagram Arabella looked so adorable in the video

A third fan commented: "Omg look at the gorgeous head of dark shining hair she has. I'd say she's absolutely beautiful. Then you couldn't expect anything less with her two gorgeous parents.

Meanwhile, another was in complete agreement: "Wow look at all that beautiful dark hair! She has your hair!"