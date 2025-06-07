Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Andre shows off dramatic new hairstyle – and fans are loving it
Subscribe
Peter Andre shows off dramatic new hairstyle – and fans are loving it
Peter Andre attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on June 30, 2023 in London, England.© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Peter Andre shows off dramatic new hairstyle – and fans are loving it

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer shared a brand new photo to Instagram

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Peter Andre has been a star since the mid-90s, for a range of reasons, but it's undeniable that one of his most memorable qualities is his hair.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-five shared a brand new picture in which there was something a little different about his iconic hairstyle.

Captioning the post with a short and simple question, the 52-year-old asked his followers: "Embrace the curl?"

Though Peter typically keeps his wavy hair combed up, or to the side, these days, he had his hair in messier waves, with one rogue curl draping over his forehead.

In the comment section, his friends, fans and family were sent into a complete frenzy, adoring the look on the 'Mysterious Girl' singer.

View post on Instagram
 

Junior Andre, the 19-year-old son he shares with Katie Price, commented: "My dad's a handsome guy man [crying laughing emoji] [heart emoji] Levendis!!"

Meanwhile, one fan penned: "He's gorgeous always, love the curls. Much better than the 90s spider spikes [crying laughing emoji]," to which Peter responded in good humour, jesting at the labelling of his typical current hairstyle as 'spider spikes'.

On embracing his natural hair texture fully, his followers were also obsessed, with one commenting: "I've recently embraced my curls for the first time since the 90s. It's freeing!", and another writing: "I always say I love the curls!!"

Peter Andre's baby daughter has hair identical to her father

Peter and Emily Andre's one-year-old daughter Arabella is growing up so fast, and the pair frequently share photos of their adorable tot on social media.

Emily Andre's daughter Arabella looking away from the camera at Hampton Court Palace© Instagram
Arabella has wavy jet black hair just like her father

Toward the end of April, the NHS doctor took to Instagram to give her followers a snapshot into a beautiful family day out.

She captioned her carousel of photos: "A wholesome afternoon spent with family and a picnic at Hampton Court Palace".

Emily shared a couple of photos of baby Arabella, and it's clear that her hair's getting longer and thicker, just like her father's.

A young girl sat in front of a pink archway and a teddy bear© Instagram
Arabella recently turned one

The couple's followers have commented on the comparison in the past, including when Peter shared a cute video of Arabella entranced by a dancing cactus toy.

One fan wrote: "Look at the black hair, can't wait to see if she is like mummy or daddy," while another penned: "Hope she keeps that black hair."

A baby girl lying on a rug looking at a toy cactus© Instagram
Arabella looked so adorable in the video

A third fan commented: "Omg look at the gorgeous head of dark shining hair she has. I'd say she's absolutely beautiful. Then you couldn't expect anything less with her two gorgeous parents.

Meanwhile, another was in complete agreement: "Wow look at all that beautiful dark hair! She has your hair!"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Peter Andre in 90 seconds

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More