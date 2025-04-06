Peter and Emily Andre celebrate major milestone with baby daughter Belle

Peter and Emily Andre are celebrating a major milestone! One year after they welcomed their baby daughter, Arabella, the duo marked her first birthday at their home in Surrey.

Uploading a carousel of photos from the pink-themed party, Peter and Emily issued a joint post on Instagram. "We had such a lovely time having a small celebration for Belle's birthday," they noted.

"You know we love to support local businesses, so thank you so much, @lovebeancafe, for the most delicious spread - every bite was perfect. Belle felt so loved and had the best day ever!"

Shortly after posting, the couple were inundated with comments. "Wow, what a lovely food spread. Hope you all had a lovely day," wrote one. "All looks beautiful," added a second.

Meanwhile, a third mused, "Can't believe Arabella is one already."

Emily and Peter Andre's family life

Emily and Peter – who married in 2015 – are proud parents to three children. Prior to their 2015 wedding, the duo welcomed a daughter named Amelia in 2014. Their son, Theo, was born two years later, followed by Arabella in 2024.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo

Peter also shares two children, son Junior and daughter Princess, with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Following Belle's arrival on April 2, 2024, Peter was asked if he and Emily would consider having any more children. "This time, we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he told The Sun.

© Instagram Peter has said that he and Emily don't intend on having more children

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her. I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Welcoming their daughter, Belle

Peter, 52, confirmed that he and Emily had welcomed their baby daughter last year after sharing snaps of the newborn. "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," he began.

"So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo, who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

Emily and Peter Andre's approaches to parenting

In a recent interview, Emily revealed her one rule for parenting with her husband, Peter.

"If he's got the kids for the day, he's doing it his way," the 35-year-old explained. "And what I try hard not to do is to say, 'Oh, you know, you gave her that feed at the wrong time, well, she should have had her lunch then, or she didn't go to sleep at that time.'

© UK Press via Getty Images Peter and Emily live in Surrey with their blended family

"Then what's the point in him doing it if I then criticise it? So I never [do]. I always, always try not to do that just to let him do it his way as their parent as well."

"I think is really important, that if you're going to work as a team, they have to give you autonomy, and you have to give them autonomy as a parent as well," she concluded.