Frankie Bridge debuts blonde fringe after unrecognisable hair transformation

Frankie Bridge is known for her simple but stunning outfits, and her latest style overhaul has got to be one of the best yet.

Attending the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, the Saturdays singer debuted a complete hair transformation – and she looks unrecognisable.

Though the Loose Women panelist has made waves in the past with her signature short hair, this blonde pixie cut is by far the shortest she's ever had her hair.

© Getty Images Frankie Bridge debuted her blonde fringe, the shortest hair she's ever had

On Instagram, the wife of Wayne Bridge revealed that she would be intending to donate the hair she cut off to Little Princess Trust Charity, an NGO that accepts donations of hair for cancer.

The rest of Frankie's outfit was absolutely fabulous, including a petal-patterned black two two piece with a Chanel handbag that perfectly matched it in colour.

Frankie's hair transformations

The 'What About Us' singer previously admitted that she thoroughly enjoys her dramatic hair transformations, writing in HELLO!: "Over the years I haven't shied away from changing my hair. I've always said that I'd hate to look back and look the same in every picture."

Her last overhaul came at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2023, when she turned heads with a major colour change.

© Getty Frankie Bridge debuted a blonde bob at the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards

Bringing a touch of summer-ready brightness to her style, she had her signature brunette hair lightened, explaining on Instagram: "It was a long few hours… I was just trying to record me having my hair lightened by @mwselley… we're just cracking up the entire time with a side helping of me trying to coach him on how to show off the products ha!"

Earlier in the same year, at the BAFTA TV awards, she stepped out with yet another incredible hairstyle that was completely unexpected.

Frankie looked incredible in her cut-out waist gown

The Loose Women star looked incredible in an all-black backless dress with a dramatic silhouette that accentuated her figure, complete with gorgeous long sleeves, a mock neckline and a daring thigh-split that revealed her fabulous platform heels from Jimmy Choo.

However the major surprise was the complete change to her hairstyle: rather than her typical brunette colour, or even the blonde she'd tried a few times before, she opted for an eye-catching metallic copper hair colour that we'd never seen on her until then.