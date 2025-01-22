Peter Andre's baby daughter's hair is identical to father – see video

Peter Andre became a father for the fifth time back in April and the star and wife Emily have shared several sweet snaps of their young girl, Arabella.

On Tuesday, Peter melted hearts as she shared a short clip of his young girl who was completely enchanted by a dancing cactus toy. In his caption, he teased: "Anyone else's child friends with the infamous cactus [cactus emoji]?"

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter sports mop identical to her famous father

Arabella was certainly amusing herself with the toy as she babbled at it, before her noises were repeated back at her, prompting a giggle.

Despite the cuteness in the video, eyes were drawn to the young girl's mop of black hair, which was identical to her dad's jet-black colour.

© Instagram Arabella's hair was identical to Peter's

One follower enthused: "Look at the black hair, can't wait to see if she is like mummy or daddy," while a second added: "Hope she keeps that black hair."

A third penned: "Omg look at the gorgeous head of dark shining hair she has. I'd say she's absolutely beautiful. Then you couldn't expect anything less with her two gorgeous parents." Meanwhile, a fourth follower agreed: "Wow look at all that beautiful dark hair! She has your hair!"

© Instagram Peter is a proud dad to five children

The clip also allowed a small glimpse inside Arabella's playroom, with one of her signature toys being a small desk that was covered with plastic frogs.

The sweet video came shortly after Peter confirmed that he and Emily don't have plans to expand their family any further.

© UK Press via Getty Images The couple no longer have plans to expand their family

Speaking to Bella, the former I'm a Celebrity star shared: "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time.

I've never had a limit before - it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I now know this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than at 31."

© Shutterstock Peter joked about being a dad at 51

Alongside Arabella, Peter is a father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his former marriage with Katie Price. He shares daughter Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella with his NHS doctor wife.