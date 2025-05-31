Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zayn Malik shocks with radical hair transformation and surprise career move
Zayn Malik wears dark brown bomber leather jacket, black shirt, outside Off-White, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 08, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty Images

The former One Direction singer has embarked on a new business venture

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Zayn Malik has always been incredibly stylish, especially after his departure from One Direction, when he began to settle into his own, more distinct, style and image.

Over the years, the 32-year-old has been through an immense array of hairstyles, from those classic early 2010s' taper fades to the bleached buzzcut – and still, his new look is an exciting, welcome surprise.

Taking to Instagram, the former flame of Gigi Hadid posted a series of photos to promote his new cooking clothing line, Scoville Season, which includes merchandise such as chilli-themed crewneck sweaters, aprons and oven mitts.

In the first image, a brooding selfie, Zayn sported longer hair than we've seen for a long time, combed uniformly over to the right, and a longer beard with a slightly scruffy look.

The singer gave fans a teaser of his hair transformation earlier this week, with a different selfie, in which his followers caught a glimpse of his longer beard, but his new style was concealed by a The Last of Us cap.

After a brief social media silence following his first solo tour across the UK and US, it seems as if Zayn is back, and reinventing once again.

A rare update on Zayn's relationship with Gigi Hadid

Though the pair are both notoriously quite private about their personal lives, especially when it comes to their relationships, the Victoria's Secret model recently opened up about her and Zayn's experience co-parenting their young child.

She revealed: "Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance. That doesn't mean that it doesn't change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other's backs."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. © Dimitrios Kambouris
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dated on and off for five years

Gigi also added that the two of them had reached a new stage of their friendship, in which they are full of "love and a feeling of camaraderie."

She also took the opportunity to criticise the intense media scrutiny that the couple faced following their sudden split in 2021, after an altercation between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik show PDA after leaving a restaurant in NoHo celebrating a birthday on January 11, 2020 in New York City© Robert Kamau, Getty
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share one child

"There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything," the 29-year-old noted. 

"And at the end of the day, we're not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we've been through together."

