The evolution of Prince William's hair through the years

Prince William's hair has made headlines since he was born.

Most recently, the Prince of Wales' locks have been accompanied by a dashing beard which sent royal watchers into a frenzy when it made its surprise debut back in August, but that isn't the only controversial hair choice the royal has made.

In the past, William, 42, has donned everything from a classic bowl cut to long luscious locks.

Keep scrolling as we take a look back at Prince William's entire hair evolution…

1/ 18 © Getty 1983 A joyful baby Prince William sported a sweet side parting in his ice-blonde locks when he was pictured with his mum, Princess Diana, and his father, King Charles in New Zealand.

2/ 18 © Getty 1984 The Prince of Wales' gorgeous blonde tresses had grown a lot longer by his second birthday at Kensington Palace - just adorable!

3/ 18 © Getty 1990 Watching a polo match at Guards Polo Club the future King rocked a chunky bowl cut which had turned dark blonde in comparison to his ice-blonde baby locks.

4/ 18 © Getty 1994 Celebrating his great-grandmother's birthday, Prince William was all smiles wearing his side-sweeping tresses which blew in the wind.

5/ 18 © Getty 1997 The blonde is back! In 1997, royal watchers got a fabulous glimpse of William's sunkissed locks during his summer holiday in Balmoral.

6/ 18 1999 Prince William's blonde tips appeared to have been trimmed off and 1999 saw the royal rocking a shorter look whilst at his Highgrove home.

7/ 18 © Getty 2001 A dashingly handsome 19-year-old Prince William rocked curly blonde locks on his first day at St. Andrew's university where he would meet the love of his live, the Princess of Wales.

8/ 18 © Getty 2004 Throughout his time at university, William let his golden blonde hair grow to new lengths that couldn't go unmissed when he was pictured in Tetbury.

9/ 18 © Getty 2005 In 2005 it was out with the rugged long locks and in with a neat side-parting in Scotland.

10/ 18 © Getty 2006 A clean-shaven, short-haired Prince William was pictured enjoying a can of Coca-Cola and a Toblerone chocolate bar after playing in the Audi Polo Challenge polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club in 2006.



11/ 18 © Getty 2008 The beard debut! Christmas day in 2008 brought fans an extra present from Prince William who debuted medium-length locks and a beard for the very first time after his time away in the military.

12/ 18 © Getty 2009 The facial hair didn't last long, one year later William was back to his clean-shaven self when he was photographed studying how to fly the Griffin helicopter at RAF Shawbury.

13/ 18 © Getty 2011 Prince William's do' was even shorter in 2011 during a trip to LA with his soon-to-be wife, the Princess of Wales.

14/ 18 © Getty 2014 Willam's short locks were on full display whilst watching the athletics at Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 2014 with their father King Charles.

15/ 18 © Getty 2016 In Vietnam, William's tresses were shorter still!

16/ 18 © Getty 2017 Football dad William's hair was uber-cropped when he enjoyed a kick-about with the Lionesses and local girls team from the Wildcats Girl's Football programme.

17/ 18 © Getty 2021 Dressed in green for Earthshot, William fully embraced his super-short hair at Alexandra Palace.

18/ 18 © Getty 2024 The Prince of Wales was all smiles with his short hair at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.



