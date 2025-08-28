Kate Winslet marks new era with unrecognizable new look– and it's her most daring yet

Kate Winslet is stepping into a new chapter of her life – and naturally, that calls for a hair transformation. To mark her directorial debut, Goodbye June, the actress unveiled her first major hair change in years – and we're obsessed with the look! While the star has often stuck to her signature look—favoring golden-blonde hues, face-framing layers, curtain bangs, and bouncy curls—she’s not entirely opposed to a change. After all, who could forget her signature red locks in Titanic?

For her new role as director, producer, and star of Netflix’s upcoming family drama, Kate opted for a fresh new look – trading in her signature bouncy tresses for sleek, straight locks and a full fringe. While she kept her familiar blonde hue, she went for a sharper cut featuring flipped ends and bangs that fall just above the brow.

© Netflix Kate Winslet debuted her bangs

Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham spoke with HELLO! to offer an insight into Kate's new look. "In the snippets we have seen of the film I noticed Kate sporting two different bangs styles – in one clip she paired her long, straight hair with a thick and full side fringe that spanned across her forehead, and in another she was seen wearing fluffy curtain bangs that almost had a ‘flicked out’ appearance and were tucked behind her ears," he shared.

"These looks are so different for Kate, however, I personally love the face framing bangs style, as I think this looks incredibly flattering against her face shape. Kate has a longer face shape, and this style is particularly great for framing the face and giving the illusion of a shorter face. They add softness and movement to her face and balance out her look, giving her a more youthful appearance."

© Netflix The film marks Kate's directorial debut

Jay also offered guidance for those looking to recreate the star's look. "To style your face framing bangs like Kate's, I would always recommend using a round brush and hairdryer to direct the hair away from your face and add some volume before going in with a heated styling iron to give the bangs a soft curve into the rest of your hair," he said.

"To style a side sweeping fringe, I would use the same method, a hair dryer and round brush and instead, direct to the opposite direction of where you want your fringe to lay to help lock in the side sweeping style."

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate Winslet is known for her blonde curls

In the first look, Kate is seen embracing mature earth tones, wearing beige sweatpants, a crisp white shirt, and a brown vest. Goodbye June, which is set to premiere on December 24, also stars Toni Collette and Helen Mirren.

Goodbye June

© Getty Images Kate had red hair in Titanic

Set just before Christmas, the film follows four adult siblings and their overbearing father as they're thrown into turmoil when their mother, June, faces an unexpected health crisis. As they struggle to cope, the family quickly spirals into chaos. According to Netflix, June "orchestrates her decline on her own terms – with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love."

HELLO!'s Deputy TV and Film Editor is excited for the release following the first look. "As a huge fan of Kate Winslet, I was thrilled with the announcement of Goodbye June," she shared. "I can't wait to see what she brings both in front and behind the camera as she makes her directorial debut. Plus, with her son Joe Anders penning the script, it's a family affair! There's clearly no shortage of talent in that family!"