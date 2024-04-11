Former Today star Kathie Lee Gifford rocks trend-setting short hair and bangs in flawless throwback photo

Kathie Lee Gifford went on a trip down memory lane on Thursday, as she looked back at old photos from over the years.

The former Today Show star took to Instagram to post a gorgeous throwback of herself in the early days of her career, where she rocked an iconic bouncy layered bob and wispy bangs.

In the close-up headshot, Kathie posed with her hand resting on her head, and looked straight at the camera, beaming.

The mother-of-two's makeup was done to perfection, consisting of a flawless base, a rose tinted blush, pink lips and smokey eyes with lashings of mascara.

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful picture, with many telling Kathie that her haircut had inspired them at the time to get the chop.

Kathie Lee Gifford shared an incredible throwback photo of her trend-setting haircut

"I remember getting my hair cut to look like yours," one wrote, while another remarked: "I loved your hair and always asked for the same cut." A third added: "Beautiful, I have loved all of your hairstyles."

Kathie shot to fame in 1977 as a sidekick on Tom Kennedy's Name That Tune.

© Getty Images Kathie worked alongside Hoda Kotb on Today until 2018

She also contributed on NBC News and Today, before her career took off in 1985 as Regis Philbin's co-host on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

She worked alongside the late TV star until 2000, before returning to TV hosting eight years later on the fourth hour of Today alongside Hoda Kotb.

© Variety The TV star with her two children Cassidy and Cody

During this time, she won a Daytime Emmy in 2010 as part of the Today team. Kathie retired in December 2018, and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

She has returned to the show on several occasions and has remained good friends with her former co-stars. Just last month, the 70-year-old returned to Today alongside her daughter, Cassidy, to promote their new show, The Baxters.

© Getty Images Kathie has rocked many hairstyles during her career

Reflecting on her feelings about returning to the show, Kathie said: "It feels good, it's been five years." She then joked to Jenna: "You wanted my job so badly. Hope you're happy now!" before side eyeing her and Hoda as they started laughing.

Cassidy was less than amused by her mom, telling Jenna: "So sorry Jenna," as the mother-of-three replied: "Cassidy's about to die." Jenna had nothing to fear though, as when she asked Kathie if she would ever want to return to her job, she said no.

© Bruce Glikas Kathie Lee Gifford with late co-star Regis Philbin

The star explained: "I have said so often, especially in the days of when I was with Regis [Philbin], we talked for 23 minutes straight without a note. No writers, anything." "And back then, you weren't editing yourself all the time. And that's the trouble with today too, with humor. When you've gotta think about what you're going to say, the fun goes out."

When Hoda asked if she ever edited with her, she teased in response: "I've got some stories on you, baby," joking that it'll all be in the "next book".

