Today's Savannah Guthrie looks totally different with bold hair transformation

Savannah Guthrie has had an eventful month, with not only the holidays to celebrate, but her birthday too!

The Today Show star turned 53 on December 27, and was inundated with messages from her co-stars, including Fourth Hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Jenna went on a trip down memory lane with a selection of photos from the archives, including a fun picture of the pair sporting very different hairstyles!

Savannah looked almost unrecognizable with curtain bangs and a bouncy blowdry, which was styled with added volume.

She styled her hair with a gold headband adorned with stars. Jenna, meanwhile, rocked long curly hair styled in a half-up do.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie looked totally different with a new hairstyle in a photo posted by Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah's Today co-star Hoda Kotb also wished her a happy birthday, choosing to share a picture of them taken over the summer in her backyard. She wrote alongside it: "Happy bday to the finest. I love you @savannahguthrie."

Just days before Savannahs' birthday, she made Hoda well up as she opened her thoughtful Secret Santa gift on the show. The long-running TV host gifted Hoda with a very personal present, choosing to have the phrase "May you find a light to guide you home," engraved on a placemat.

© Getty Images Savannah with her Today co-stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

She explained through tears that it was from a song that Savannah had shown her whenever she was going through something in her life.

What's more, Savannah also got Hoda some wishing candles. "Oh my god, it's too much!" Hoda exclaimed. The present was even more personal than viewers realized too, as right at the end, Hoda said: "You know what I love the most? That's your handwriting," as she thanked her friend.

© Instagram Savannah with Jenna and their daughters

It's going to be a year of changes for Savannah come January, as she prepares to say goodbye to Hoda on the Today Show. Hoda will be leaving her role as co-host on January 10, with Craig Melvin taking over from January 13.

Hoda announced that she was planning to leave Today on September 26. At the start of the show, she told her co-stars: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

© NBC Savannah with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin - her soon-to-be co-star

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

While Craig will be replacing Hoda on the main show, Jenna will be joined by various co-hosts on the Fourth Hour, with the show being re-named Today with Jenna & Friends.