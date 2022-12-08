Kate Winslet stars alongside daughter in new drama I Am Ruth - did you spot her? Meet the young actress, Mia Threapleton, here

I Am Ruth is a brand new feature-length drama airing on Channel 4 starring Hollywood A-List actor Kate Winslet. The Titanic star will appear in the film, which is part of Dominic Savage's anthology series, as a mother who is battling a strained relationship with her daughter all the while dealing with the difficulties of being, and raising, a teenager.

But did you know the Oscar winner's real-life daughter, Mia, stars alongside her? Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Kate Winslet talks working with her daughter, Mia

Who is Kate Winslet's famous daughter?

Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, is the eldest of her three children. Kate welcomed her first child in 2000 with her then-husband Jim Threapleton after marrying two years prior. Mia's dad, Jim, worked as a director and is known for working on the films Hideous Kinky and Extraordinary Rendition. However, the marriage was not to last and the pair divorced in 2001.

Soon after her divorce from Jim, Kate began dating famed director, Sam Mendes and the pair tied the knot in 2003. Later that same year, Sam and Kate welcomed their son, Joe. In 2020, sadly, the pair announced their separation.

Kate is now married to Richard Branson's nephew, Edward Abel Smith, who legally changed his name to Ned Rocknroll from 2008 until 2019. Kate and Edward got hitched in 2012 and a year later, they welcomed their son, Bear.

Kate's daughter, Mia, stars in I Am Ruth

What is I Am Ruth about?

The synopsis for Kate's new drama reads: "The film offers an honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter's increasingly strained relationship. Kate stars as Ruth, a loving and concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media.

"I Am Ruth follows the success of two previous I Am series, offering distinctive single films exploring the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal, which have seen a tremendous response to the series from the public and critics alike."

The drama airs on Channel 4

What has Kate Winslet said about starring alongside her daughter?

Kate previously opened up about what it was like working with her daughter, Mia. Speaking to press at a Q&A, admitted there was a "personal overlap" while working on the show, which she branded "inevitable."

"We know how to push each other's buttons... I've been a parent to teenagers and have been on the periphery of friends raising teenagers who have gone through some absolutely horrific things. A lot of the things you hear in the film are direct from things that friends have said to me."

