Princess Kate is crowned the queen of autumn 2025 with her best transitional jackets

The Princess of Wales has so many incredible coats in her collection! Of course, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is known for her sleek and ultra-classic dress coats in a variety of colours, but she also owns many others, and most of them are totally transitional, meaning they can be worn on chillier summer days as well as during the autumn when the weather turns ultra-cold. We really do think she's the best advert for gearing up your wardrobe to be durable throughout the seasons.

When on royal appointments or even during her downtime, you can be sure that Kate will bring her coat game strong and wear a coat that's totally appropriate for the famously temperamental UK weather. From trenches to camel-toned jackets and cosy textures to light and breezy, the brunette royal has everything in her wardrobe.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the best jackets in Kate's collection, and we think you'll agree, she's the ultimate autumnal queen! Which one is your favourite?

© Karwai Tang Kate has reworn her Max&Co camel coat many times over the years The camel coat In 2022, Kate looked like a caramel dream on a royal visit to Scarborough. She rocked a beige overcoat by Max&Co, which was the perfect layering piece. Not only is the toffee tone a great neutral, but it can be worn with a variety of styles, no matter what the weather, from jeans to dresses.





© Getty Images The Princess loves her Blaze Milano coat The blazer coat At the start of the year, when the Princess headed to the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - the very place where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024 - she chose a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano, which was a bespoke creation. This cranberry-toned number is an instant outfit smartening tool, giving any look a structured finish. It can also be worn throughout the seasons.



Kate has a variety of wax jackets by Barbour The Barbour jacket As a self-confessed outdoor girly, Kate has been wearing the light yet durable Barbour jacket for many years, and it just never goes out of style. Memorably, in November 2023, she donned a Breton sweater, straight-leg jeans, and lug-sole Chelsea boots with her Barbour coat for a royal engagement, and it made her the poster girl for outdoor chic.