Princess Kate is crowned the queen of autumn 2025 with her best transitional jackets

Kate Middleton is crowned the queen of autumn 2025 with her best transitional jackets
Prince William's wife has an elite selection of coats that are perfect to transition from late summer to autumn and winter, from the Barbour jacket to the camel trench

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has so many incredible coats in her collection! Of course, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is known for her sleek and ultra-classic dress coats in a variety of colours, but she also owns many others, and most of them are totally transitional, meaning they can be worn on chillier summer days as well as during the autumn when the weather turns ultra-cold. We really do think she's the best advert for gearing up your wardrobe to be durable throughout the seasons.

When on royal appointments or even during her downtime, you can be sure that Kate will bring her coat game strong and wear a coat that's totally appropriate for the famously temperamental UK weather. From trenches to camel-toned jackets and cosy textures to light and breezy, the brunette royal has everything in her wardrobe.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the best jackets in Kate's collection, and we think you'll agree, she's the ultimate autumnal queen! Which one is your favourite?

The Princess of Wales wears a Massimo Dutti camel coat on an official visit to Scarborough in 2022© Karwai Tang

Kate has reworn her Max&Co camel coat many times over the years

The camel coat

In 2022, Kate looked like a caramel dream on a royal visit to Scarborough. She rocked a beige overcoat by Max&Co, which was the perfect layering piece. Not only is the toffee tone a great neutral, but it can be worn with a variety of styles, no matter what the weather, from jeans to dresses.


Kate Middleton walking in a brown plaid coat© Getty Images

The Princess loves her Blaze Milano coat

The blazer coat

At the start of the year, when the Princess headed to the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - the very place where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024 - she chose a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano, which was a bespoke creation. This cranberry-toned number is an instant outfit smartening tool, giving any look a structured finish. It can also be worn throughout the seasons.

Kate Middleton barbour

Kate has a variety of wax jackets by Barbour

The Barbour jacket

As a self-confessed outdoor girly, Kate has been wearing the light yet durable Barbour jacket for many years, and it just never goes out of style. Memorably, in November 2023, she donned a Breton sweater, straight-leg jeans, and lug-sole Chelsea boots with her Barbour coat for a royal engagement, and it made her the poster girl for outdoor chic.

Kate Middleton wearing tartan Burberry coat in Moray, Scotland© Getty

The Burberry jacket Kate has is so striking and light in texture

The checked jacket

Also in 2023, Princess Kate paid homage to British heritage fashion, stepping out in a khaki quilted jacket from Burberry.


The stylish royal teamed the design with dark denim jeans, chunky brown boots and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper. This look is great for transitional periods as it isn't constructed from a heavy fabric, and can easily be thrown on when the weather gets colder. Also, the smart print gives any look a Cotswolds country vibe, which is very on trend for 2025.

