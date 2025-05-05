Today's Dylan Dreyer showcases new longer hair transformation as she narrowly avoids mishap in the rain 

Dylan Dreyer once again attended the Kentucky Derby for NBC at the start of May - and the weather wasn't exactly on her side!

The Today Show star proved she was a pro as she styled out the rainy weather conditions effortlessly, and looked as stylish as ever in the process.

What's more, Dylan's freshly highlighted, longer hair - which she has been growing out over the past few weeks - helped ensure that her loose waves maintained their shape throughout the day, despite not being able to use an umbrella inside the venue.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's hair looked perfect even in the rain thanks to clever styling from her hair stylist, Kim Russo

Her hairstylist, Kim Russo, told HELLO!: "I gave Dylan fresh highlights to keep things bright under those hats and with the rain she was happy we did that! I haven't cut it since the cut before she went to Paris so that we would have length to work with."

She went on to explain that cordless hot tools saved the day, allowing her to keep Dylan's hair looking "fresh through her all of her wardrobe changes and logistics between the red carpet, the outdoor hits in the rain, and navigating through the crowds."

© Instagram Dylan's hair is getting longer which made it easier to style for the Kentucky Derby

Kim added that the length of Dylan's hair played a crucial role too. "The extra length in her hair allowed me to hide a braid underneath her hair across the nape of her neck which we used to anchor the elastic straps that hold the hats in place!"

The mother-of-three shared several photos from each presenting job on social media too, including pictures out in the rain. She stepped out for each occasion in a stunning dress, including a floor length gown with an asymmetric strap, teamed with a bright floral fascinator, and a tie dye style dress with a bright pink hat.

© Instagram The Today Show star in a bright pink dress for one of her hosting looks

Dylan has been covering the Kentucky Derby for NBC for several years, and has also gone over to London to cover Royal Ascot too.

She opened up about the differences in the two big horse racing events during a chat with HELLO! in 2024.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan has an iconic blonde bob

She explained: "The biggest difference is the Kentucky Derby is all day and then everything ends. When the big race happens it's a mad dash to get out of there and the traffic just piles up. But then everybody's done for the day. They've been spending the whole day betting on horses and drinking and having a great time.

"Then you go to Royal Ascot and the day is kind of different in the morning. There's a lot of families and there's kids around and you know, everybody's there for the Royal procession and then the horse racing happens.

© Instagram Dylan at Royal Ascot

"And then when the horse racing ends, then the party starts over by the band stand, and everybody's there to have this sing-along and nobody's rushing out of there. It's like the whole day was leading up to that part of the day. So they are totally opposite."