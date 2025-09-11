Today's Dylan Dreyer's youthful mom steals the show in twinning family photo that causes a stir

Dylan Dreyer has incredible genes! The Today star is very close to her family, and enjoyed spending some quality time with her glamorous mom Linda this week, who paid a visit to her daughter's family home. The children's author took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself posing with her mother and son Rusty in the living room, pointing out the fact she and Linda were dressed in near identical outfits. They were both wearing matching red sweaters, which had the names of Dylan's three children, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, printed on the sleeve. In the caption, the star wrote: "When you dress like your mom…and it’s not planned!! Like mother like daughter!"

Dylan's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Two beauties, you look just like your mom," while another wrote: "Your mom is gorgeous! I see where you got your beautiful looks." A third added: "I see where you get your beauty!"

© Instagram Today star Dylan Dreyer poses in a photo twinning with her mom on social media

Dylan was raised by her parents Linda and Jim in New Jersey. She spent her early twenties in Boston, where she worked at NBC before relocating to New York City. While in Boston, Dylan met Brian Fichera, and the couple got married in 2012. Earlier this year, they announced on social media that they had decided to separate, but that they were going to remain good friends and continue to co-parent their sons.

The statement read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

WATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera pose for a photo beside a white picket fence with their three sons, shared on Instagram

Dylan and Brian have since enjoyed going on several trips together with their children, including a recent summer holiday with their extended family. They also celebrated Dylan's birthday in August, where they were joined by the star's former Today co-star Hoda Kotb and her two young daughters.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer has a great friend in Hoda Kotb

Like Dylan, Hoda is raising her children as a single parent, having separated from her fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2023. The pair live near each other and are incredibly supportive towards each other. Most recently, Hoda opened up about their friendship in her August 26 newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb was joined on her last day of work at Today by her daughters Hope and Haley Joy on Wednesday, January 10, 2025

She wrote: "Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs. The biggest question we face is: 'What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'