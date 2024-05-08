Savannah Guthrie's change to her appearance leaves Today Show fans in awe

Savannah Guthrie has been inundated with compliments over the latest change to her appearance, which she debuted on Wednesday's Today Show.

The NBC star had fun experimenting with her hair, and looked extra stylish with a delicate braid headband, that blended in with her blond locks.

The mother-of-two was more than happy with her look, and shared a selfie on Instagram after the show, which was soon met with a mass of comments from her fans.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life

"I loved your look today Savannah," one wrote, while another commented: "Today’s Savannah style slayed". A third added: "Your hair was extra stylish today."

Savannah's hair looked lovely with her summer-ready outfit. She wore a crisp white shirt adorned with lace teamed with jeans and delicate gold jewelry. A bold red lip completed her look.

Savannah Guthrie's new look received a mass of compliments from fans

The TV star is a regular face on Today, having been working on the program for over a decade.

Since 2017, she's been working alongside Hoda Kotb, who took Matt Lauer's place after his departure.

© NBC Savannah has a fabulous sense of style

On Wednesday's show, Savannah was joined by another familiar face, Sheinelle Jones, who filled in for Hoda, along with Craig Melvin.

The Today Show stars have a close bond and are incredibly supportive of each other. Just this week, Savannah paid tribute to Craig following the release of his children's book, I'm Proud of You, dedicated to his children and fatherhood.

© Dia Dipasupil Savannah with her long-time co-star Hoda Kotb

She posted a picture from the Today Show studios featuring herself, Craig, Hoda and Sheinelle, all holding up copies of the book. She wrote in the caption: "PROUD of my friend @craigmelvinnbc and his new book “I’m Proud of You” - a beautiful tribute to fatherhood. Link to buy in stories!"

Savannah herself recently released a book, and held a star-studded book launch party in Manhattan, which was attended by her Today Show co-stars, as well as HELLO!

© Getty Images The Today Show star at her recent book launch

Mostly What God Does - which is dedicated to Savannah's children - is a book incredibly close to Savannah's heart, and she's very proud of it.

She wasn't sure if she wanted to publish something so personal but was encouraged by her family and friends, and has been overwhelmed with the positive reviews since its release.

Talking to HELLO! about her book, she said: "I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

The book has been likened by both Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb - also at the event - to a "warm bug". "What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do."