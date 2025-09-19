Best haircuts to add 'fullness' to fine hair: from textured layers to the blunt bob

There's an adage that we always want what we can't have, but adding volume and body to our hair is something that is doable for almost everyone. If you have fine hair, the chances are you're more than well-versed when it comes to knowing what is good for your locks and what isn't, but if you find yourself scratching your head, wondering how you can make hair appear 'full' and endlessly bouncy, then there are some clever tips and tricks to be aware of.

Almost any hairdresser and styling expert will tell you that a decent haircut is the foundation for ensuring your hair looks its best. For those who have fine hair, a good chop can be the difference between your locks looking lifeless and your hair looking full of volume – it's just about knowing which cut to ask for.

How to tell if you have fine hair

If you're unsure of how thick or fine your hair is, you can do a simple strand trick. If a strand of hair is difficult to see or feel at all, your hair is fine. If the strand feels noticeably coarse and easily felt, then it's considered 'normal' or 'thick'. Click through the gallery to see the particular cuts that experts recommend to add fullness to thin hair.

© Getty Images Blunt bob or the 'Lob' Hair experts recommend a blunt bob or 'lob' (a longer bob) for fine hair because it adds a bluntness to the ends, which provides an illusion that hair is thicker. "With a style like this, you can keep the top area more weighted and heavy, giving it the appearance of being as full as possible," say Celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecuque, adding: "A blunter cut will create the look of fuller hair."



© WireImage Thin-chopped cut Alternatively, a 'thin-chopped cut', much like the popular 'shag cut' that seems to be trending, is a great way to add texture via choppy layers, which overall gives the appearance of a higher hair density. Julius Michael, celebrity hairdresser, told Prevention: "The chopped shag is a current take on the traditional shag, and the layers in a shag offer much-needed body and movement to thin hair." Adding bangs or a curtain fringe is another way to add volume to the face-framing parts of the hair.



© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The 'Rachel' The One Where Everyone Wanted the 'Rachel'. When 1994 came around and five then-unknown actors transformed into the biggest TV stars on the planet, everybody wanted the 'Rachel' cut made famous by Jennifer Aniston's iconic on-screen style in Friends. Fans will remember that Rachel's 'do always looked bouncy and full of body thanks to weighted layers closer to the top and the face-framing choppy layers that polished off the gorgeous look. If you ask us, it's timeless.



© WireImage A deep side parting While thin hair and 'thinning' hair are two different things, a deep side parting can tackle both by hiding the appearance of lower hair density and fine hair. It also helps to create fullness and volume around the face. By moving the parting to the side and perhaps asking your hairdresser to add in some longer layers, your hair will be voluminous in no time.

