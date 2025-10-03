Victoria Beckham's hairdresser doesn't want you to colour your hair like this in your 50s - exclusive

Victoria Beckham's famous brunette tresses are nothing short of legendary. Throughout her time in the public eye, the wife of former Manchester United legend David has remained loyal to her chocolate brown hue, although she has dabbled with some honey-toned highlights over the years. Recently, though, ahead of the launch of her new Netflix documentary, the former Spice Girl has had an autumn refresh, and her colour has never looked more vibrant and seasonal. The man behind this incredible look is stylist Josh Wood, who revamped VB's most recent transformation.

The founder of Josh Wood Colour told HELLO!: "As autumn came, I wanted to make Victoria's hair look more luxurious and rich. She already had great natural colour and highlights. To achieve her look, I used glosses to tone her ends and enhance her own natural lights." The talented professional recommends two products from his eponymous brand, the 'Chocolate Gloss' and 'Glossing Water', which are super affordable and enrich your hair colour, with added shine. Josh, whose elite client list includes pop icon David Bowie, added: "Chocolate is a more 'neutral' brunette hair colour; not as warm as Chestnut, or as cool as Smoky, but a beautiful, velvety chocolate brown is flattering for all skin tones."

© GC Images Victoria's hair has had an incredible autumnal refresh

© GC Images Victoria's new hair colour was created by Josh

Speaking about VB's hair change, the stylist added that the fashion mogul has always had great hair. "Victoria has always been part of the 'glossy posse'. With that in mind, this season, the goal is to make your hair rich and vibrant without going too dark. To keep your autumn tones looking fresh, use colour-safe, shampoo and conditioners to maintain shine, prevent dryness and keep your colour bold," he advises.

© GC Images Victoria's hair looks super rich yet is flattering on her skin tone

Hair Mistakes

Victoria, 51, has always known what suits her when it comes to her mane, and has been carefully guided by talented professionals like Josh. "The biggest mistake women in their 50s can make is going too dark, which can age the hair and make it look flat," he reveals. "It’s always best to speak to your colourist about a shade that complements your skin tone and lifestyle. Avoid skipping maintenance, heat protection, and conditioning, as these can dull your colour and damage your hair over time."