Winter’s trending 'chocolate' colour gets a 2024 update and Rita Ora 'loves it' for spring

Move over cherry red, there's a new trending hue on the rise and Rita Ora just proved you can wear it for all activities, including a workout class.

Over the last few months, Rita Ora has gone above and beyond to prove she’s the world's most stylish a-lister. From her Paris Fashion Week headband to her casual slouchy weekend style, whatever the occasion you best believe Rita is sporting a ‘fit worthy of an Instagram grid post.

Her most recent look that caught our eye wasn’t a showstopping crystal mesh shirt or a pair of utilitarian biker boots but instead, a simple athleisure set.

© Instagram / @ritaora We need you to drop your workout routine ASAP Rita!

The award-winning songstress and recent TikTok star (if you know you know) chose to don the fashion world's beloved chocolate brown hue to the gym, sporting it in the form of leggings and a slim-lined t-shirt.

Rita posted a series of images and videos to Instagram yesterday, showing off her new activewear threads from American sportswear brand Planet Nusa. In one story she captioned a mirror selfie of herself in the gym “I love this colour @planetnusa it’s soooo cozy! Great to work out in!!”

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita took off her top to reveal her toned abs

In another story Rita can be seen taking a break from her likely extensive workout routine, sharing a video of herself playing around on the floor and showing off her new leggings.

It’s no secret that the fashion set has been loving chocolate brown, Heidi Klum recently sported a full brown outfit, shoes and all while out and about in LA whereas Adwoa Aboah chose to don the shade on the recent Oscars afterparty red carpet in the form of a leather dress.

As far as chic activewear goes, Rita’s collection is unmatched. Just last week the Praising You singer shared a video of herself in a low-back lilac unitard and cap combo, resulting in a number of fans (including myself) online shopping for a silhouette for their own gym visits.