GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shows off her gorgeous garden at $8 million home

Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth posted a jaw-dropping picture of the couple's backyard, which looked like a mystical wonderland at their $8 million home.

The comedian shared a shot of their massive yard, which featured a plethora of different flowers, trees and bushes. The acre-filled land looked luxuriously lush and calming. The tranquil get-away also displayed a mesmerizing sunrise in the background.

Ali's picture included the couple's newest dog and the comedian jokingly captioned her post: "It's 5:30am…PLEASE GO PEE PEE!!!!" This isn't the first time that fans of the couple have met the adorable golden retriever puppy named Fig.

© Instagram Ali posted a picture of her gorgeous garden featuring her new dog Fig

In fact, George and Ali went on GMA to introduce their newest family addition. The pair took to Instagram to share snippets from their GMA segment, and they lovingly captioned it: "Welcome to the family, Fig! Thanks to 1 Love 4 Animals for your amazing work and for bringing Fig into our lives."

During the sweet segment, Ali shared that Fig was initially a rescue dog who was once covered in fleas and ticks and was at the risk of becoming a breeding dog. The comedian explained that she and George are both attempting to train their puppy. She added that George does the evening walks and she does the morning ones. The comedian also shared that George has a soft spot for the little one.

© Instagram Ali and George have both gotten attached to their newest family member

Ali expressed: "Believe it or not, he's the cuddler. He cuddles. He sits with his computer, and my reading glasses and has the dog on his lap. He's mushy. This one cries whenever it's [about] the dog." She said of the dog's personality, that she's "sweet" and George added that she's "chill."

The comedian shared that because the couple already have two daughters, she was aiming to get a male dog, however she couldn't resist Fig when she met her.

© Instagram George and Ali's dog Cooper passed away in May

Ali explained: "I wanted a boy because we have two daughters, and yet this little girl just caught my eye. I looked at this little girl and she was like, 'Hi! I might be cuter than everybody in this family!' And she just came up to me." This isn't the pair's first dog. In fact, the couple however faced emotional hardships when their dog Cooper passed away in May.

© Instagram The pair takes turns training the dog

Ali shared a moving and nostalgic post on social media and wrote: "I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family. He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings."

She dotingly added: "Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place. He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door. Cooper was unconditionally adored by all. I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase…."

The couple often used to post wholesome photos of their walks to Central Park with Cooper.