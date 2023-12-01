Nicole Scherzinger stuns in glitzy crop top and slinky skirt after major hair transformation

Nicole Scherzinger has upped her game once again on the set of The Masked Singer and it is her new hair that has got us talking. The Sunset Boulevard star, 45, took to Instagram to share her latest look and she's channelled one of the biggest music legends of all time.

The former Pussycat Doll shared a stunning photo wearing a white halterneck crop top and a matching floor-length figure-hugging skirt in matching white glittering material. The overlay of sheer shimmery material came over the skirt and into a small train for a mermaid effect.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger debuts hair transformation on The Masked Singer

The star of the show was the 'Don't Cha' singer's new hair. Nicole debuted a Cher-inspired look which involved inches and inches of dark straight tresses which reached her mid-thigh. In the post that garnered over 24 thousand likes, Nicole wrote: "She’s giving iconic Cher for Disco Night on @maskedsingerfox [disco ball and sparkle emojis] tune in! #themaskedsinger."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger channelled Cher

Fans were delighted with the new look. One loving Instagram user wrote: "Omggg my LOVEEE GORGEOUS!!," whilst another called her "heavenly" with heart-eye emojis.

Her makeup, courtesy of Wendi Miyake, tied in so beautifully. Nicole had glass-like glowing skin with a cheek-bone-defining contour. The 'Buttons' singer rocked a grey and silver cut-crease eyeshadow look with some mega lashes and completed the look with a rosy 'you-lips-but-better' lip colour.

So as not to overpower the other features of the look, Nicole wore minimal jewellery – just a pair of bejewelled drop earrings that added to her already elongated silhouette.

Nicole is no stranger to a head-turning look. She dazzled recently in a more casual style when The Masked Singer judge appeared on Take That: This Life The Podcast Live in London. She wore a satin green shirt tucked into a pair of shiny-finish skinny jeans in the same shade.

To break up the green, the former X Factor judge teamed the look with a pair of over-the-knee black leather boots. Her hair (minus the Cher-inspired extensions) was worn in soft waves and her makeup was kept relatively natural bar a pop of green on the eyes. Subtle layered gold jewellery finished the look off elegantly.

© Shutterstock Nicole paired the high-high boots with a green slinky shirt

The theatre actress took it up a gear when she put on a daring display in a sheer chainmail mini dress. She shared a post with her six million Instagram followers where she transformed the look from a sparkly sheer mini dress into an ab-baring co-ord with an uber-cropped top and mini skirt in the same chainmail fabric.

She was straight back to her Pussycat Doll days in the bold look where she wore her long hair in mermaid waves and opted for a wash of silver over the eyelids.

© Instagram Nicole wore a chainmail dress

It is clear Nicole is not afraid of a hair switch-up. She recently appeared on The Masked Singer wearing an incredible sequinned leopard print dress to debut a wet-look platinum blonde bob.

Nicole Scherzinger looked so different

She opted for a more classic look when she attended the 67th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London in an evening gown to die for. The number featured a mermaid cut and was made from an intricately detailed black and silver embellished material.

© Getty Nicole was the epitome of elegance in the mermaid gown

DISCOVER: Why did Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger split up? Inside their on/off romance

Nicole was seen enjoying the evening with fellow theatre actress Marisha Wallace and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. The star even gave a speech to accept the Best Musical Performance Award for Sunset Boulevard.