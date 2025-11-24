Amal Clooney secretly underwent 'powerful' transformation in her 40s

Amal Clooney has long been a respected human rights barrister, having represented several high-profile clients, including activist Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, in his extradition proceedings in 2011.

However, the lawyer, 47, has also gained international fame for her marriage to Hollywood legend George Clooney and their subsequent work in founding the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides free legal aid in defence of free speech and women's rights in over 40 countries.

© FilmMagic George and Amal have been married since 2014

Taking to the world stage since their nuptials, Amal has made appearances at a number of celebrity events since she married George in 2014, including the 2018 Met Gala and the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. For these events, formal attire is required (usually an evening gown) and glamorous hair and beauty looks.

Since the celebrity world first met Amal 11 years ago, she has found her sense of style and, over the last two years, in particular, has truly come into her own sartorially and is looking more radiant than ever. To break down her evolution, we have enlisted the help of a host of industry, as we explore how Amal became a style icon.

Amal's fitness routine © Getty Images Amal enjoys long walks and Pilates Fitness is key to a radiant appearance, and Amal's routine reportedly includes an hour-long walk, supplemented with 20-minute weightlifting and 30-minute Pilates sessions. "Amal's training approach is smart because it blends the three components that maximise the body's longevity: cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength and flexibility," qualified PT and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best, tells us. "Walking is a brilliant form of steady state movement that builds aerobic endurance, keeping our heart rate in the moderate zone 2-3 range. It's also hugely valuable for boosting mental wellbeing."

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Pilates creates a better posture The personal trainer adds: "Her weightlifting routine will build power and stability through exercises that replicate 'everyday' movement patterns. It's a great mode of training for all ages and abilities, but particularly for peri and post menopausal women, helping to reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis and protecting joints as oestrogen levels decline. "Lastly, Pilates will promote postural alignment, deepen core strength and improve balance," Nancy concludes. "This will not only deliver aesthetic results, but also support her strength training programme by improving her functional mobility."

Amal's makeup routine switch-up © Getty Images Amal's makeup was previously worn in an understated style Amal's makeup look has also undergone an overhaul – as a makeup artist with over 25 years of experience, Sarah-Jayne Froome unpacks. "From looking closely in 2019, Amal's makeup look was all about chic sophistication; she often wore deep brown matte lips paired with a defined gel or liquid liner and that perfect flick on the upper lid," she says. "Her brows were bold and structured, her lashes fuller on top, and her complexion was more of a natural matte finish with high sculpted contouring. It's a timeless, polished glamour look that Amal wears so effortlessly."

© Getty More recently, Amal's makeup has featured pink tones and bronzed cheeks Sarah-Jayne continues: "Fast forward to 2025, and Amal has a much softer look and has embraced warm peaches and a monochromatic palette with similar tones across eyes, cheeks and lips for more of a fresh, modern, radiant finish. "Her brows are still full but softer and more natural. Her lashes are balanced top and bottom, which really open the eyes, and her complexion has a lit-from-within look. It feels much more confident, relaxed and of course very Hollywood." She says both looks are absolutely gorgeous, but one celebrates timeless, red carpet sophistication, and the other radiates fresh, confident modern beauty.

Amal's Hollywood hair Amal has also embraced a change to her hair colour, as she showcased most recently with her Hollywood waves as she joined George at the headline gala of his new film, Jay Kelly (about a movie star, played by George Clooney, who goes on a European journey of self-discovery), at the 69th BFI London Film Festival on October 10 2025. © Getty Before, Amal rocked raven locks When she first emerged onto the A-list scene, her natural raven-hued locks reigned supreme. In the last two years, her hair has looked blonder than ever as she has introduced subtle highlights to add dimension to her flowing tresses.

"Amal's new look features a rich, warmed-up brunette base paired with soft caramel face-framing – a perfect match for her olive-warm skin tone and dark eyes," celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier, who has worked in the hair industry for over 20 years, told us previously. © Getty Images Amal's hair now features caramel-hued highlights "The warmth in the colour brings light to her complexion and softens facial features, while the subtle highlights add dimension without overpowering her signature dark hair. The result is polished, elevated and glowing rather than stark or high-contrast."

Fashion flip Her appearance at the London premiere of Jay Kelly also showed how Amal's sense of style has evolved from choosing pieces that were more business-wear chic to a full showgirl moment. © Variety via Getty Images Amal's Oscar de la Renta mini dress featured a floral skirt and velvet bodice Having followed her fashion all year long on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I would say her most eye-catching looks are from when she made an appearance at the Jay Kelly red carpet during the 63rd New York Film Festival in September and when she joined her beau at the Tony Awards in June.

© FilmMagic Amal's dress dripped in pearls At the New York Film Festival, she looked next-level glamorous in an Oscar de la Renta mini dress covered in scarlet flowers and teamed with gold heels. Meanwhile, the Tonys were all about mermaid chic as she rocked a Tamara Ralph midi dress covered in pearls.