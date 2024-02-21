Reese Witherspoon looks identical to Jennifer Aniston in incredible unseen photo

Reese Witherspoon became the noughties poster child for fabulously styled and equally ambitious with her success as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. But carrying the torch for impeccable style before the advent of the bend and snap was Friends' Rachel Green and let's just say there's more to Reese and Jennifer Aniston's relationship than playing sisters on the hit 90s show.

The Big Little Lies actress, 47, famously played Rachel's younger sister Jill Green on Friends and it seems Reese took the 'copying your big sister' thing to a greater extreme in an unseen photo that has just made its way to Reese's Instagram.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston's hair as Rachel Green is a symbol of the 90s

The Wild actress looked just like her Morning Show co-star in a photo she posted as part of a 'Share your picture with the Rachel haircut' tag on Instagram. A bare-faced 21-year-old Reese was seen in an oversized white T-shirt with the iconic Rachel haircut - a long bob with flicky layers and a side part.

© Instagram Reese shared a throwback photo with an uncanny likeness to her fellow Green sister

Jennifer Aniston's honey-hued hair made waves during her time on the cult sitcom as she pioneered the heavily layered look with tonnes of body around the face and bright highlights.

© Getty Jen and Reese have been pals since the 90s

The 90s was the era of sensational hair. Take a look at some of Reese's best throwback looks, where her hair epitomised the mood of the era…

1995 © Getty In 1995 Reese attended the Waterworld premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood where she wore the colour of the 90s, deep burgundy, with her dark blonde hair flicked off her face with a pair of oversized sunnies for a relaxed addition to a red carpet look.



1996 © Getty The Two Days in the Valley Hollywood premiere in 1996 saw Reese looking like Jennifer Aniston's double in a classic 90s leather jacket and with a strawberry blonde bob.



1997 © Getty It doesn't get much more 90s, or early 2000s for that matter, than this look. Reese attended the Nowhere West Hollywood premiere in 1997 rocking frosty blue eyeshadow, layered chokers, and a twisted space bun hairstyle that - never mind Rachel Green - Phoebe Buffay would be obsessed with.



1998 © Getty The Sweet Home Alabama actress's hair got a major glow-up ahead of the 54 Hollywood premiere in August 1998. Reese's locks were a brighter blonde and had tonnes of volume thanks to a bouncy shoulder-length blowdry. Also, can we take a moment for her blue eyeshadow and deep red lip - iconic.



2000 © Getty Reese starred in Friends in 2000, the year she attended the 15th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards where she rocked a look that seemed to pay homage to Jill Green - a leather trouser, heeled boot, and rollneck sweater ensemble with that long straight hair we have come to love her for.



