Jennifer Aniston rocks incredible bangs in touching throwback photo

It's a big day for Jennifer Aniston, as she celebrates the birthday of one of her oldest and closest friends, fellow actress Andrea Bendewald.

The Friends star, 55, grew close with the Suddenly Susan actress, who turns 54 today, when they attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School together, a Manhattan high school for the performing arts.

They've remained tight since their days together in school, and continually shout each other out on social media. Andrea has since also founded The Art of Circling, a celebrity-loved spiritual and wellness program.

© Getty Images Jennifer shared a birthday tribute to her close friend Andrea Bendewald

Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories with a throwback from their younger days, and wrote: "Happy birthday to this magical human," as they both sported youthful glows, and Jennifer rocked some curtain bangs on her darker hair.

The style was, in fact, not unlike the dark and bushy style she wore in her early TV days, when she starred in a TV spin-off of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which premiered in 1990 and only ran for one season.

Jennifer included another more recent snapshot of Andrea with some of their friends, and added a link to her 2022 birthday tribute to the star, who was getting her hair styled by Jennifer's regular hair guru, Chris McMillan, while plugging her brand of LolaVie products.

© Instagram The star shared a throwback to their younger days as up and coming actresses

"Happy birthday to this @lolavie girl — my day 1, #1 BFF / soul sister @andreabendewald. I LOVE YOU!" she sweetly wrote at the time.

While Jennifer's bangs were the biggest part of her early days, now she's making waves with a different kind of style, a familiar return to another '90s cut, that being "The Rachel."

The 'do, which the star made popular during her run on Friends from 1994-2004, has been popular throughout the decades and saw a resurgence in recognition when the actress returned to a version of it earlier this year.

Jennifer gave the hairstyle a major comeback moment at the Golden Globes in January and has since been seen rocking some variation on the shorter style, from loose waves at the Critics' Choice Awards to sleek layers at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards.

© Getty Images Jennifer rocked a similar style when she made her debut in the TV spin-off of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

Hair transplant expert Dr. Tayfun Oguzoglu spoke with HELLO! recently about the phenomenon and explained what makes the style so popular. "The proven popularity of Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel' hairstyle, as much so now as when it first debuted in the '90s, can be attributed to the actress' celebrity influence, the nostalgia of the show and the timelessness of the hairstyle."

He continues: "The style encapsulated the carefree spirit of the '90s comedy series, which many are continuing to try and emulate."

© Getty Images She has since made her return to the beloved "The Rachel"

Dr. Oguzoglu credited the subtle changes made when bringing it back for helping its universal appeal, adding: "The star's new take on her original style takes inspiration from the iconic look whilst bringing a more toned-down and softer version of the haircut. To create a modern take on the style she has a softer layered look with more natural highlights."

