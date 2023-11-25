Jennifer Aniston models bangs and waist-length hair in rare childhood photo

From the moment she stumbled onto our screens in a wedding dress on Friends, Jennifer Aniston, 54, has been a source of hair inspiration influencing fans to emulate her choppy bobs, flowing extensions and caramel highlights.

Now, she has revealed she was blessed with incredible hair long before her sitcom fame thanks to her latest throwback photo. The Rachel Green actress took to her Instagram Stories to promote her LolaVie hair brand, offering a collage of her most iconic looks over the years. See them all below...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's hair evolution, from childhood to today

The first black and white snap showed Jennifer as a child, looking cute in a black top and patterned skirt – and she's barely aged! Her hair tumbled past her shoulders and twisted into curls around her waist, while her bangs had been parted slightly above her eyes.

It's not the first time Jennifer has sported Rapunzel-like locks – in 2000, The Morning Show star modelled her natural cascading curls on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. While she has since gone slightly shorter, chopping several inches off the ends, she continues to rock luscious hair that falls past her shoulders.

© Sam Levi Jennifer Aniston sported extra-long curly hair in 2000

"I have curly, wavy hair and I'm always envious of girls who get out of the shower and their hair just dries and they can just go. I have all sorts of weird cowlicks, so when it actually decides to behave in the elements, that is the perfect hair day to me," she told Harper's Bazaar of her hair secrets.

Jennifer has always been a source of hair inspiration

On the subject of how she deals with a bad hair day, Jennifer added: "Usually I put it up in a ponytail or a great hat, but I don't have very many bad hair days." Judging from her perfectly preened beauty look, we're not surprised!

© NBC The Rachel Green actress sported a choppy bob in the early seasons of Friends

Jennifer began focusing more on achieving healthy hair when she founded LolaVie, which states on its website: "We're committed to thoughtful, unrushed innovation and sourcing high-quality, plant-based ingredients in advanced formulations designed to promote healthy hair."

At the end of her latest video, Jennifer revealed the real-life results of using her products, which she was seen scrunching into her curls. In a fresh-faced clip, the Murder Mystery actress ditched makeup and modelled a bathrobe, showing off her dark blonde effortless waves.

© Instagram The actress has been showing off her natural curls recently

"I can go days without shampooing my hair, especially if I'm not working," she told Allure after using her hair care line, adding that her hair "stays fresh for a good three days, four days, even, sometimes."

