Simone Biles debuts must-see new hair at Jonathan Owens' close call Bears game

Simone Biles is showing up and showing out for her husband Jonathan Owens at his NFL games, and this time, she's bringing her brand new hairstyle along for the ride.

The 28-year-old gymnast was spotted on Sunday, January 18, 2026 in Chicago, cheering from the sidelines for her husband at Soldier Field for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Simone Biles has brand new honey blonde hair!

The 30-year-old player's team, the Chicago Bears, for which he is a safety, played against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. And after a close match that went into overtime, the Bears unfortunately lost to the Rams, 17-20, ending their shot at the Super Bowl.

Simone was photographed on the sidelines wearing a custom knit white jacket, glam make-up, and brand new honey blonde highlights against her usual jet black locks, giving the Olympic icon a sun-kissed new look (despite the increasingly freezing weather).

© Getty Images The star gymnast debuted her new locks at the Chicago Bears' match against the Los Angeles Rams

Her hairstylist, Justin Revenge, shared a clip of her rocking her new locks with her glam and strutting down her hotel room with her highlights, captioning it: "To be or not to be…. NOT! New character unlocked!"

Fans were equally as enthralled, leaving comments like: "Loooove this!!!!" and: "Got her looking like a Chicago girl for real," as well as: "You ate DOWNNNN on the color and hair babe!!!"

Bears vs Rams

Simone was by her husband's side after the Bears' close loss to the Rams, ending their run in the NFC division. Had they come out on top, they'd be facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 25 to determine which team makes it to the main event come February 8.

The victor for that game will take on either the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos at Super Bowl LX, played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Their loss to the Rams means the end of another season for Jonathan, who signed a two-year contract with the Bears in 2024.

© Getty Images Simone has always made it a priority to attend as many of her husband's games as she can, especially during the season

The Bears' playoff run kicked off on a high note, with a comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers, their first playoff win since the 2010 season. Their results in the playoffs have been mixed since 2011. In 2010, they did win the Divisional Playoff, but lost the NFC Championship. The Bears have been to the Super Bowl twice, once in 1986 and then in 2007.

Simone and Jonathan

Simone and Jonathan began dating in 2020 after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya. In February 2022, they announced their engagement, and tied the knot in April of 2023 at a private ceremony in Texas, followed by a more lavish ceremony a month later in Mexico.

© Getty Images "As soon as I met Jonathan, I remember coming home and telling my friends because they were at my house getting ready with me for that little date."

Speaking with People recently, Simone looked back on their first date over five years ago, describing how she felt in the moment. "Gosh…It wouldn't even be giddy. What is the right term? I could not stand when a girl says, 'Oh, my god, I knew he was the one because…' What is that feeling like? What does that even mean?"

"I don't know the term for it, but as soon as I met Jonathan, I remember coming home and telling my friends because they were at my house getting ready with me for that little date. I came back and I was like, 'Oh, I think I'm going to marry him.'"