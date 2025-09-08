Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink is almost unrecognizable with long blonde locks in unearthed photo as she turns 46
The "Just Give Me a Reason" hitmaker turns 46 on September 8, and we're looking back on her memorable appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards in her honor

P!nk performs live on stage during day 6 of Rock In Rio Music Festival at Cidade do Rock on October 5, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
33 minutes ago
Happy birthday, Pink! The record-breaking and boundary pushing pop rock pioneer celebrates her 46th birthday today. While she's likely spending her birthday sending her two kids, Willow and Jameson, back to school after a quick visit to the U.S. Open, in her honor, we're looking back on her trailblazing career. And while it might be hard to think of the singer without her trademark acrobatics or, more so, her signature pixie cut, there was a point at which she famously rocked longer styles.

The "So What" singer may have had much longer locks on a few separate occasions, but one of the most memorable instances of such came in 2003. Pink attended the MTV Europe Music Awards, held in Edinburgh, Scotland on November 6, where she was nominated twice – Best Female and Best Pop (although went home empty-handed). 

She also took to the stage as a performer and presenter, belting out one of her newest hits "Trouble" from her 2003 album Try This. On the red carpet, she arrived wearing a black sheer lace-up top with lace detailing, paired with matching harem pants and a pinstriped hat bearing the words "pro choice." 

Pink during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 - Arrivals at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.© Getty Images

Pink on the red carpet for the 2003 MTV EMAs

The hat hid her famously blonde locks, which eventually came out to play for her performance, for which she wore a lamé catsuit styled as a devil, including a sequin-covered tail and horns. Her hair, however, was styled into old Hollywood style fringe bangs, and fell down below her waist, a major departure from her signature style (which had already become a distinct part of her image by then).

Pink during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 - Show at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.© Getty Images

Pink performing her song "Trouble"

The mom-of-two and "Try" singer has never shied away from embracing a sense of style that not only makes her feel more authentic, but more powerful, which includes her toned build and penchant for bright colors. In a conversation with 60 Minutes, the singer emphasized that she'd had the success she did because of her "edge" and desire to remain true to herself, whatever style that may have entailed.

Pink during MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 - Show at Ocean Terminal Arena in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.© Getty Images

Pink performs on stage at the 2003 MTV EMAs

"I never got a record deal because I was cute; I got a record deal because I was fiery, I had a lot to say, and I had a voice," she said. "So I'm relieved I don't have to fall back on, sort of conventional beauty. And that doesn't have to be my thing. And I don't have to keep that up, either, as I age. I don't have to be that. I can be all of this."

Singer Pink with Stacy Ferguson of Black Eyed Peas attend the afterparty at the Opal Lounge for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2003 on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland© Getty Images

Pink and Fergie pose backstage during the EMAs

She continued: "I know what certain people think of when they look at me, down to the fact that I'm muscular, I'm outspoken, and I have short hair. I'm possibly a dude, definitely a lesbian. People sort of put you in a box no matter what you look like. And my box happens to be if you're outspoken and you don't sort of bend to societal norms, then you're scary and dangerous."

Pink underwent a few surgeries after her tour wrapped, but she's seemingly been healing well© Getty Images

Pink performing on stage during the Summer Carnival Tour

That defiance seeps into her career as well. "I like going against societal norms. When they say a woman has to slow down, become smaller, take up less space, calm down, no. Absolutely not. Why? Who says? Why can't we ride it till the wheels fall off? That's what I plan on doing."

