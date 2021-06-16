15 of the most iconic Ascot hairstyles from the royal ladies

While it's often the showstopping hats that get the column inches when it comes to Royal Ascot, it's important not to forget about how key the hair is. When there's a headpiece involved, what you do with your locks can make or break a look. While chignons have always been a popular choice for the royals at Ascot, the younger generation have been experimenting with more modern variations, as well as ringlets, plaits and twists. From Princess Beatrice's fishtail plait to Princess Diana's turban hair, see who has made it onto our list of iconic Ascot hairstyles.
The Duchess of Cambridge (above)
For her first (and only!) appearance at Royal Ascot in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge swept her thick, flowing mane into a neat low chignon. There’s not a hair out of place and that’s thanks to a very discreet hairnet which holds everything together.
Now see more iconic hairstyles from the royal ladies...