Carole Middleton rocks daughter Kate's signature curls at Jubilee celebrations

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton joined the crowd at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, following speculation over whether they would attend.

Like Kate, Carole opted to wear light colours for the occasion, with the Party Pieces founder looking stylish in a cream collarless jacket, while the Duchess stunned in a chic Self Portrait power suit.

WATCH: Highlights from the Platinum Party at the Palace

And that wasn't the only similarity between Carole and her eldest daughter, as her hair was styled similarly to Kate's too. The 67-year-old wore her brunette hair styled in side-parted loose waves, with one side tucked behind her ear to reveal a pair of elegant drop earrings.

Kate, meanwhile, opted to completely sweep her long curls round to one side to showcase a pair of silver teardrop hoop earrings that complemented her chic ensemble to perfection.

Carole Middleton's hair was styled similarly to Kate's

Carole often channels her daughters' style, and was previously revealed to have borrowed a Zara top from her youngest daughter Pippa earlier this year. She has shared outfits with Kate too, with the Duchess making her first speech as a royal in 2012 wearing a bold blue Reiss dress that her mum had worn to Royal Ascot two years earlier, so it's little surprise that they may trade hair and beauty tips too.

Pippa was also in attendance at the event outside Buckingham Palace along with her husband James Matthews, and appeared to reveal the exciting news that she is pregnant with her third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge sat with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The 38-year-old could be seen looking stunning in a beautiful ME+EM green midi dress for the occasion, which perfectly accentuated what appeared to be a growing bump.

HELLO! contacted Pippa's representatives for comment, and her spokeswoman declined to comment on the speculation.

