Brie Larson's 'disciplined' secret for super-toned Marvel figure

It is no secret that Brie Larson had to train hard for her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Hitting the gym for a workout in between shooting didn't cut it for the Lessons in Chemistry actress, 34, who discovered new limits she could push her body to.

"Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realise what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible," the Room star told Insider.

But now Brie has revealed the latest hobby that's keeping her fit and it is not what you might expect from an action hero.

© Instagram Ballet is good for calorie burning and promoting healthy bones

The star took to Instagram to share a photo in a ballet studio captioned: "It’s always a win when work means getting to move my body." Brie was seen in ballet tights at a barre.

© Instagram Brie has taken up ballet

Last September she revealed why dance is the mode of fitness that has changed her life. "Over the holidays last year, my inner voice was telling me to dance. I don’t have a dance background, so these thoughts were strange to me. But it felt like something inside of me wanted to come out," she recalled.

"I called my friend @daisykate_j to pick her brain - and little did I know that my life would not be the same." The actress revealed that, as you would imagine from a disciplined Captain Marvel star, she would wake up every day at 5:00 am to get to the dance studio for 7:30 am to start training.

© Instagram Ballet good for the body and the mind

Why is ballet a great hobby to pick up in adulthood?

We asked Gwen Leeming PT and Fitness Manager at Basingstoke Fitness First, about why ballet is such a great form of exercise and hobby to pick up in adulthood if you want to feel fitter and stronger like Brie.

"There are a range of benefits that ballet has on the body, including strength, flexibility, posture and balance," the professional trainer says. "Engaging your core and other muscles in a variety of movements that you may not always do in a gym class or workout is incredibly beneficial on your overall mental wellbeing as well."

© Instagram Brie has documented her pursuit of dance on Instagram

She adds that "ballet offers a structured and disciplined approach to movement, which can be appealing for adults seeking a challenging yet rewarding physical activity."

Ballet is good for the brain

James Brady, Personal Trainer at OriGym also tells us that ballet is a great brain trainer, as well as that for the body. "As ballet requires your complete attention, this helps strengthen brain power, allowing you to improve your memory, concentration, and quick thinking skills," he says.

© Instagram Ballet is good for strength and toning

"As there is a lot of focus on musicality, timing, positioning, and counting beats, this is great for keeping your mind sharp as you must ensure everything is in sync with each other," he continues. "Exercising your mind as well as your body through dance has also been shown to ward off Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as it reduces stress by increasing serotonin."

© Instagram Brie has a professional trainer

Ballet is good for your confidence

Gwen adds that taking up the challenge can also be incredibly rewarding. "Mastering ballet techniques and seeing improvements in your abilities can boost self-confidence and self-esteem," she tells us. "As you become more proficient in ballet, you may feel a sense of accomplishment and pride in your progress, which can translate to other areas of your life."

© Instagram Brie maintains a toned physique

When many of us look at how we can improve our physical fitness or want a new sporting hobby, ballet might not be our first port of call. But James insists it is an excellent activity to pick up in adulthood and shouldn't be relegated to toddlers in tutus.

He explains: "For those who are used to getting their exercise fix from visiting a gym or attending an intense class, ballet may seem a little odd at first. However, as it is a weight-bearing form of exercise, it’s great for promoting healthy bones, burning calories, and strengthening muscles."

© Instagram Brie's newfound love of dance keeps her fit

As ballet incorporates stretching all major and minor muscle groups, this makes it ideal for adults as keeping your muscles loose is important as you age," he continues. "Through increased stretching by performing ballet exercises, muscles become longer and more resistant to restrain."

Starting ballet as a beginner

Don't be disheartened if you don't find ballet immediately easily. We haven't all got a touch of the Darcey Bussell about us but it is no doubt a fun challenge.

© Instagram Dance has changed Brie's fitness game

"As you develop your flexibility and improve posture, this dance style will gradually feel more comfortable," James reassures. "This will allow you to focus on your foot positions and keep your posture in check, meaning you’ll become much more aware of how your body works."

© Instagram When Brie started to dance she said, "It felt like something inside of me wanted to come out"

The personal trainer even goes on to recommend some ballet exercises that will suit beginners who aren't quite as accomplished as the Marvel star. Get your leotard and ballet slippers at the ready…

Best ballet moves for beginners Pliés - A simple movement most who aren’t even familiar with ballet know. This involves bending your knees without your heels leaving the ground. Élevés and relevés - These are two different movements that involve raising your heels from the floor, rolling up onto the balls of your feet. The movements are great for strengthening calves, ankles, and feet. Tendus - French for ‘stretch’, this involves slowly brushing your working foot outwards until it rests in a strong point away from you. To stretch your leg, this can be done to the front, back, or side. Rond de jambe - This means ‘circular movement of the leg’ and involves making a semicircular movement across the floor using your working leg either from front to back or vice versa. Sauté - This is the simplest jump step in ballet. It involves a leap upward so both feet are in a pointed position in the air.

DISCOVER: Brie Larson’s insane new workout video is proof she’s Captain Marvel in real life