Kourtney Kardashian's Pilates studio at $9m mansion with Travis Barker is better than a private gym

It is a surprise to no one that Kourtney Kardashian's home is impressive, to say the least. It's equally unsurprising to hear that the health-conscious reality star, 44, would have a home gym for her workouts after having baby Rocky in November, but in a new video, fans are gaining an insight into the trendy workout that has become her go-to.

The Lemme vitamin and supplement brand owner took to Instagram to share a video where she was walking around the $9 million Calabasas mansion she shares with her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker talking to the camera in leopard print pyjamas when suddenly there was a shot of her talking whilst laying down and lifting her leg at a 45-degree angle on reformer pilates equipment.

Reformer pilates is a mode of exercise that increased in popularity last year and is clearly something Kourtney has taken to after giving birth to her son Rocky. It involves exercise featuring a great range of motion involving resistance against a spring or band-loaded machine.

Speaking to the followers of her lifestyle website Poosh, Kourtney has previously said: "I try to carve out time for a workout six days a week. It’s essential for making me feel balanced, happy, and confident."

"Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy – it’s almost like a form of meditation or therapy," she continues. "I really try to listen to my body for what type of workout I need, and I alternate between my trainers Amanda Lee and Coach Joe depending on my vibe that day. I think having two different trainers helps me stay engaged so I don’t get bored. If I’m short on time, I’ll do a quick set of at-home exercises."

A reformer pilates machine, which can retail for thousands of dollars, isn't just an impressive piece of kit. This mode of exercise is also a beneficial form of exercise for new moms like Kourtney.

Gemma Folkard, founder of Shape Pilates tells HELLO! that Reformer Pilates is great post-partum as it is low-impact. "It can be beneficial particularly for those with pelvic floor issues as you can use the spring tension to squat, jump, and move all from lying down, meaning the pressure on the pelvic floor is minimal, whilst still using resistance," she explains.

Meanwhile, pilates instructor and founder of East of Eden Abby Lachlan tells us that the focus on core strength is a core principle of all pilates including reformer, and is essential for rebuilding strength and stability.

"This type of rehabilitative work will also help prevent or deal with any issues around urinary incontinence immediately post pregnancy, but also as women get older," she adds. "As you gradually get stronger, you can increase resistance and add in more exercises, tailored to your individual postpartum recovery."

Abby also tells us that reformer pilates "improves flexibility and mobility, helping open up the body and reduce areas of muscle tightness from having to hold and feed a baby."