Bikini-clad Davina McCall, 56, channels a Bond girl after putting 'hard work' into fitness – exclusive photos

Strolling along a white sandy beach with her textured salty ocean-dipped hair falling in effortless waves and a snorkel in hand, we can't help but think Davina McCall is channelling a Bond girl in her latest beachside photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.

The Big Brother presenter, 56, displayed her toned figure, which she admitted is "part genetic, but also hard work," as she modelled her enviable swimwear collection. Beads of water from the crystal clear ocean in the Maldives ran down her arms and legs, while Davina offset her golden tan in a white bandeau O-ring bikini top and matching bottoms.

© Patrick Harrison Davina McCall showed off her toned figure in a stunning bikini

Sharing her fitness secrets with HELLO!, Davina said: "I watch what I eat and try to exercise three times a week at least, so you do have to put the work in to feel good about yourself – or for me to feel good about myself."

Her toned legs and sculpted arms were further highlighted in a blue string bikini and a red strapless Baywatch-inspired swimsuit. Despite her regular training leaving her with a flawless physique, not to mention her tens of thousands of followers on her fitness platform (@ownyourgoalsdavina), Davina confessed she is more concerned about feeling good about herself than "fitting in."

© Patrick Harrison The TV star opened up about her health and fitness secrets

Commenting on her body confidence, which is better now than when she was a teenager, The Masked Singer star said: "I definitely feel less encumbered by self-obsession. When you’re younger, you want to fit in. But as you get older, you don’t care about fitting in any more.

"I feel less worried about what I look like, less about what people think of me, less about how I should dress and behave."

© Patrick Harrison Davina McCall showed off her enviable swimwear collection while holidaying in the Maldives

The mother-of-three – who shares Holly, Tilly and Chester with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson – has reassured fans that everyone has different body shapes and exercise isn't always going to have the same result. For example, she previously confessed to HELLO! that her washboard abs are not necessarily the result of her diet and fitness regime.

"We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days. Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs," said Davina.

She added: "My daughter is what you would call an apple. So she never puts on weight on her legs, but she is always showing me her tummy and saying, 'Oh god, I look like I'm pregnant!'"

Davina holidayed in the South Malé Atoll with her partner Michael Douglas, while she joked her three children were disappointed not to receive an invite to join her, despite several of them living away from home.

Commenting on navigating her new stage of life, from her kids flying the nest to dealing with the menopause, she remained positive about what her "second spring" has to offer herself and other women in midlife. For Davina, that has included the launch of her own lingerie brand, Sessi.

"I suppose it’s a way of trying to help us overcome the empty nest, to understand that letting go of something is the birth of something else," she said.

