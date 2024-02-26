Jennifer Aniston shares the secret behind incredibly toned physique in unedited workout video

Jennifer Aniston has a figure many would envy, and has an admirable discipline when it comes to her regular workout sessions.

The Morning Show star has given fans an incredible glimpse inside her fitness regime in a new post on social media, and has proved that she's just like the rest of us when it comes to having off days!

In the footage below, Jennifer can be seen working out on her Pvolve mat at her home in Los Angeles - complete with a beautiful view of her backyard.

Pvolve focuses on low-impact toning workouts designed to help kick your body into shape, and Jennifer has been working with them for a year now.

In the footage, she was working alongside head trainer Dani Coleman. In the unedited video, Jennifer was seen collapsing on her workout mat at one point, and had written: "Oh god... you know those days when you just don't want to do it?! You just gotta do it."

In the caption alongside the video, the Friends actress reinforced this, writing: "If you're having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU. Just gotta do it!!"

Jennifer has praised Pvolve for helping her feel more in shape now than when she was in her twenties, and has worked closely with personal trainer Dani.

© VALERIE MACON Jennifer Aniston has a fabulous figure

Dani is more than happy to have Jennifer on board too, and in June, she shared a BTS video of the actress doing various workouts at home.

She wrote: "I genuinely could not be more thrilled to welcome the wonderful @jenniferaniston to the @pvolve team! It has been incredible to witness your journey with this one-of-a-kind method and I can’t wait for the world to see it too! Cheers to this next chapter and to keeping it moving!"

© Getty Images The Hollywood star has incredibly toned arms as a result of her low-impact but powerful workout regime

Jennifer has had a busy weekend, having stepped out on Saturday night to attend the 30th SAG Awards in LA.

Dressing to impress, the Hollywood star turned heads dressed in a chainmail-style silver Celine floor-length gown, with spaghetti straps leading into a plunging neckline.

The dress featured a light train with black lining, featuring a slit that went all the way up to her upper thigh and exposed her toned legs.

© Instagram The star on the beach

She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings, and once again rocked her iconic "Rachel" haircut. Along with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer took to the stage to present Barbra Streisand with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jennifer opened up about her admiration for the iconic actress, and her memories of listening to her music at home as a little girl.

The actress feels more toned now than in her twenties

"Barbra's music was always playing in my house growing up," she explained. "And I remember so vividly the first time I heard that voice."

She described the moment as one that made her eyes tear up, sharing: "That voice! This feeling just washed over my entire body, my eyes just welled up with tears. And from that moment on, I was madly in love with Barbra."

