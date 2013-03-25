Little Mix, Caroline Flack and Sophie Ellis-Bextor support Cancer Research with their fiesty Race for Life photos

Chart topping girl band Little Mix have been extra busy this month. Having just finished their debut solo tour and a successful start as they begin to break America, the four glamorous girls joined Xtra Factor’s Caroline Flack and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor in telling cancer exactly what they think of it, posing for a series of stunning shots by renowned celebrity photographer Jason Bell.



Working alonside the lovely ladies, Jason was clearly passionate about the campaign; “With these images I wanted to visually capture the defiant spirit of this year’s Race for Life event series, which is all about telling cancer exactly what we really think of it.



The pictures, showing the girls with powerful messages painted onto different parts of their bodies, have been taken to encourage women to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this summer.



And you don't even have to be as fit as the four dancing and singing sensations that make up Little Mix. Singer, Perrie Edwards recently dyed her hair hot pink – a colour synonymous with the campaign battle against breast cancer - to get people involved showing that it's easy to beat cancer bit by bit.



"Everyone who runs, walks, watches or fundraises at Race for Life is so important in helping to beat cancer" said the girl group, so it doesn't matter what you do so long as you take part!



The gutsy messages, including ‘Beat it cancer’, ‘Jog on cancer!’ and ‘In your face cancer’, really capture the fighting spirit of this year's Race for Life from which research helps to save thousands of lives.



The campain also has a deep personal meaning for many of the stars.



“Cancer has sadly touched my family, like so many others, and that is why I am so proud to be supporting Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this year" singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor said.



Having lost her grandmother, whom she admits to still missing, to the disease Sophie explains that she fully believes in the charity; "If everyone gets involved by taking part and fundraising I believe that one day we will beat this awful disease that affects us all and we will win the battle.”



For Xtra Factor presenter, Caroline Flack, the philanthropic personality has found that "Sadly cancer is something that unites everyone, so we all need to join in the fight against cancer and come together to tell it where to go!"

Caroline, 33, has previously participated other charitable events such as November's Children in Need's 'BearFaced' campaign which saw the television personality going make-up free in front of the cameras but says of this campaign:



"Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life gives all women, regardless of who they are and where they are from, the opportunity to look cancer in the face and say watch out so sign up to an event to help make a real difference and show cancer that we mean business!”



By signing up to the campaign and running just five or ten kilometres every participant and supporting is helping to raise the raise vital funds to beat 200 types of the life-threatening illness.



Run, walk or sponsor Race for Life at www.raceforlife.org and watch Caroline and Sophie's video in the clip below.